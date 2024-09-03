Developer Teyon has made a name for itself by bringing beloved 1980s properties to life in videogame form with a staggering attention to detail. Robocop Rogue City managed to put players in the steel boots of Alex Murphy and create one of the finest FPS games of 2023, complete with green targeting reticles and that theme tune. Back in 2019 the team also did the same with Terminator Resistance, and now you can get it for an all-time low price.

Set in the near future of 2028 that’s only briefly glimpsed in the films (apart from Terminator Salvation, and the less we speak of that the better), Terminator Resistance does exactly what Robocop Rogue City managed – it brings the films to life, near perfectly. This FPS game acts as a counterpart to the first film, showing the events that lead up to Kyle Reese heading back in time along with the final battle against Skynet. The way it does that, however, is the real achievement.

Everything in Terminator Resistance feels, sounds, and looks like the films. Enemy Terminators walk just as stiffly as the stop-motion creation in the first film’s climax, your plasma weapons fire the purple beams you can spot in the future sections of the movie, and you even visit areas seen in Reese’s flashbacks. It’s grim, gritty, and dilapidated throughout, but for Terminator fans it’s definitely the real deal.

The game itself mixes together a few different genres to make something that’s always engaging, even when you’re sneaking through abandoned ruins looking for doors to unlock. Part survival, part FPS, it combines semi open-world areas with more linear missions, giving you plenty of variations in pacing. It also has a few safe zones sprinkled in where you can take refuge to talk with other resistance soldiers, stock up, do some crafting, and get a good night’s rest.

Terminator Resistance is currently at a historically low price of $9.99 / £8.74, down from $39.99 / £34.99, with this sale running until Monday September 9. If you’d like to check it out for yourself and see if you can survive the barren, skull-laden future after Judgment Day, you can take a look over on Steam.

