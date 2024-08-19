There are plenty of excellent zombie survival games out there – Day Z, State of Decay, 7 Days to Die, the list goes on. While all brilliant in their own right, they can often feel a bit samey, so here’s something that puts a top-down, roguelike, pixel art twist on surviving the undead. Meet Terminus Zombie Survivors, which has just launched in 1.0 on Steam after a long time in early access.

So, aside from surviving zombies, as the name suggests, what will you be doing in Terminus Zombie Survivors? Well, in the midst of the zombie outbreak, your goal is to navigate your way through a ravaged city to the Terminus, which is where you can evacuate with other survivors. However, this could take the form of any of the game’s multiple endings – you might fly out of there on a chopper, or you and some fellow survivors may even decide to stay and develop a vaccine to heal the world. How lovely.

There are also some properly deep survival game mechanics that will keep you on your toes as you venture. Salvaging materials, crafting, finding shelter, sleeping, and cooking will all be required in order to sustain your energy levels, stave off hunger, and stay at the right temperature. To make things even more unique and challenging, because this is a roguelike, there is not a set path you can take as the world is randomly generated for each run.

But of course, the biggest threat is the horde of shambling zombies that you’ll have to fight through. Movement around each section and the combat is turn-based and will drain AP, so you’ve got to be strategic. The weapons you use will have to be found, crafted, or traded for with NPCs. You can also pick from one of 15 classes, which include soldier, police officer, firefighter, or farmer. Each class has different traits and specialities, so pick one that aligns with your favored approach.

Terminus Zombies Survivors is out right now in 1.0 on Steam and there is an introductory discount of 20% off, which expires on Saturday, August 31. This means it will set you back just $15.99/ £12.79, down from $19.99/ £15.99. You can check out its Steam page here.

It’s been a long road for Terminus to reach this moment, as the game has been in Steam Early Access for the best part of three years. We’re glad to see its 1.0 launch finally arrive, as it’s certainly a breath of fresh air into the world of zombie games.

