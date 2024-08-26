New zombie survival roguelike hits 95% Steam rating after 1.0 launch

It’s tough to make a zombie game stand out these days. After the deluge of undead themed projects that have come out over the last decade or so, it takes a novel premise and solid execution to grab an audience’s attention. Fortunately, Terminus: Zombie Survivors looks to succeed on both of those counts. It has the free form design of State of Decay, visuals that call to mind Project Zomboid and the close up combat encounters of the Game Boy Color’s Resident Evil Gaiden, and the top down perspective of Darkwood (and the first Grand Theft Auto games). It also combines these influences successfully enough to be attracting positive attention on Steam following its 1.0 version’s launch.

Terminus: Zombie Survivors is, as its name suggests, a zombie game where the player tries to survive for as long as possible. It takes the form of a roguelike, with maps generated randomly on every run, and features turn based combat, 15 different character classes, survival systems such as cooking and crafting, and a variety of possible endings based on how the player manages to escape or cure the undead outbreak.

All of these feature seem to be working well in the game’s final version. Terminus: Zombie Survivors launched in 1.0 last week and, now that it’s out of a lengthy Early Access period, it’s been reviewing well on Steam. At the time of writing, it holds a 95% or Overwhelmingly Positive rating based on 1,958 player reviews, which should help it stick out from other indie zombie games.

Terminus: Zombie Survivors is 20% off on Steam from now until this Saturday August 31, bringing its price down to $15.99 USD / £12.79. Grab a copy right here.

