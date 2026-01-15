After three years of waiting, Terraria 1.4.5 finally has a release date, and it's going to completely transform the game

Some things simply feel impossible. GTA 6. No cheaters in online videogames. World peace. Terraria 1.4.5. Three years in the making, the now-colossal update finally has a release date, and we don't have to wait much longer. With a changelog the length of my arm and a list of 'miscellaneous features' that just keeps on going, there's a lot to look forward to.

Initially slated to launch in 2023, Terraria 1.4.5 has grown, and grown, and grown. While it likely marks the end of significant development for Re-Logic's sandbox game, it adds everything from NPC housing changes to nippy little RC Cars, which you can use to traverse the world at speed. Terraria is going to feel like a very different game after this, and I can't wait.

But let's get the big thing out of the way first: the Terraria 1.4.5 release date is set for Tuesday January 27. As confirmed by head of business strategy Ted 'Loki' Murphy on Re-Logic's official forums, the team had to "resubmit a few things, which pushed us back a bit further than expected" - the launch was initially slated for late December/early January, but who cares! We're finally getting our hands on it.

"We have a few more things to get done between now and then (a couple of approvals still pending as well), but start the countdown because Terraria 1.4.5 will be in your hands in 13 short days," Loki's post concludes - there's even more? Well, I'm not complaining.

The suite of additions is already colossal: there's the aforementioned RC Car and NPC changes, as well as other highlights like the new Flint weapon, Slime Spear and Slime Whip, an 'axerang' to cut down trees with, and, erm, roller skates. My personal favorite is the pufferfish pet (I have a weird obsession with those spiky 'lil guys), but honestly, there really is something for everyone.

The update also sets up for crossplay, which is perhaps the most-requested feature. Finally allowing console, desktop, and mobile fans to mingle, it's set to drop after all of the hotfixes for 1.4.5 are complete.

But, with 1.4.5, it feels like the sun will finally set on Re-Logic's blocky world. Terraria 2 has been floated before, but the developer's next steps remain somewhat unclear. I'm excited to see what it comes up with next, but a part of me is just sad that the Terraria 1 adventure might be over for now. Thankfully, we've got a deluge of new content to temper the sadness; no need for a bucket of ice cream and a night on the sofa, unless Terraria's added that now, too.