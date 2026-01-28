The Terraria 1.4.5 secrets are starting to pour in, starting with a special boss so well-hidden you'll probably miss it

How many Terraria 1.4.5 secrets have you found so far? I put a couple of hours into Re-Logic's vast update last night, but I can't say that I did a great deal beyond what I'd have done in previous installments. I did grab myself an acorn slingshot and admire some of the new NPC portraits, but I'll have to get a bit deeper to start seeing some of the hidden inclusions. With hundreds of thousands of players on Steam alone, however, it hasn't taken long for people to start finding stuff, although one special boss fight and armor set could easily have gone unnoticed were it not for a tip-off from its creator.

This new set is actually a collaboration with Terraria YouTuber James 'Chippy' Bennett, who also happens to be the person behind the Bigger and Boulder update trailer. Bennett says the idea of him adding a new item was first floated by game director Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks "about four years ago when [he] was about to hit a million subscribers." He actually forgot about the offer until early 2023, when it was brought up again during early testing for the sandbox game's 1.4.5 overhaul.

Bennett has long been a fan of the Clothier's outfit, but says he fell off using it because "I don't really find it bold or dramatic or battleworthy." As a result, he requested a vanity set, and Re-Logic delivered in style. In order to get your hands on this, however, you'll have to go through a rather specific sequence of instructions. You must sit on Chippy's Couch (an item from a prior team-up) in view of the Clothier, at night, while you've got a Clothier Voodoo Doll equipped in your accessory slot.

Doing so will cause the Clothier to violently explode, much as if you had attacked him while holding the Voodoo Doll, which is the method for a regular Skeletron summon. In this case, however, you're greeted by a special variant of the boss that is wearing the Clothier's hat. The fight itself is similar, although you'll have to deal with a couple of accompanying Dark Casters (also adorned in similar headgear) to make it a bit more of a challenge.

Upon defeating him, you'll have a chance for items from Chippy's Set to drop. This includes two headpiece variants, a bandana and a helmet, along with a chestplate and greaves. There's also Chippy's Cloak, which actually acts as a set of wings, and might be one of my favorite such designs in the entire game. There's one caveat to this, however; due to how early in the game you can get it, you'll need to infuse it with 20 Souls of Flight to turn it from a cosmetic item into a functional one.

Before you head out to try this yourself, a quick aside: Re-Logic has noted that in some cases the game is crashing when players attempt to spawn this special Skeletron in. It may only occur on specific versions of the game, but if you run into the issue then you'll need to wait until the next patch. Might as well start building that checklist of fixes and tweaks now, eh?

Elsewhere, the community is hard at work digging to find all of the numerous secret seeds introduced with Terraria 1.4.5. These essentially act as modifiers to your world generation, and while we've had some pretty wild ones in the past, the new-look options give you plenty more to work with. Want to get rid of spider caves? Use 'arachnophobia.' Fancy the surface becoming a mushroom-laden biome? Try 'toadstool.' How do random teleporters dotted about the map sound? You'll want 'beammeup' for that one.

Things get even weirder from there. Typing 'nightofthelivingdead' gets you an early blood moon and graveyards, 'waterpark' fills almost the entire map with the wet stuff (and some occasional pockets of air for good measure), 'savetherainforest' covers the land in giant trees, and 'rainbowroad' turns the whole thing into a rave. Or simply input 'tooeasy' if you'd like to start your adventure in hard mode. I won't spoil all of them, but you can get a glimpse at a map featuring every one found so far to see how silly it can get.

We're still in the earliest days possible, and I'm sure we'll continue discovering plenty more in the weeks to come. Will we find everything Re-Logic buried in Terraria 1.4.5 before the team announces its next update (or an all-new project)? I'm certainly up for the challenge.