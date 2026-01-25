Here's everything new in Terraria 1.4.5, its massive Bigger and Boulder update, after three years in the making

I'm pinching myself to check this isn't a dream, but the Terraria 1.4.5 update is finally upon us. Not only did developer Re-Logic finally stop adding new features for long enough to pin down its release date, but it's even given us a name and a trailer. The Terraria 'Bigger and Boulder' update might have started out life as "a small list of loose ends to tie up and that's it," but in true Terraria style it's grown into something much more substantial. As we prepare for its launch, I wanted to quickly run down just what we've got in store.

Will Terraria 1.4.5 actually be the final update the way that Re-Logic has promised? It's far from the first time we've heard those words, and there's still part of me that thinks it won't be the last. But maybe the team behind the sandbox indie game that's outsold the likes of Super Mario Bros and The Witcher 3 is truly committed to moving on to something new. That'd certainly explain why it's spent the last three years packing ever more into this mammoth expansion.

I've made this list as comprehensive as possible prior to launch, although I'm sure Re-Logic has kept at least a few surprises under wraps, both big and small. Nevertheless, it's a collection that rivals the impressive overhaul we saw in the 1.4.4 Labor of Love update. Among the big additions to look out for are the Dead Cells and Palworld crossovers, but keep your eyes out for the new crafting menu and a whole nightmare slew of weird and wonderful boulders.

New items in Terraria 1.4.5 update Bigger and Bolder

The Dead Cells crossover, including a Beheaded outfit, hanging flasks to display items, weapons for all damage types, the Ram Rune, Wings of the Crow, and a Health Fountain.

At least nine new whip variants, including several boss weapons.

A slime spear.

A Shimmer Water Gun that can be used to transform NPCs.

An Axearang that chops down trees when thrown.

The 'Mitey-Titey,' which places stalactites and stalagmites.

An Acorn Slingshot that can plant saplings at range.

Rock Candy, a food item crafted from Gem Bunnies and Squirrels.

New bombs, including a freeze bomb and a more powerful variant capable of destroying hardmode ores.

Roller skates that allow grinding on minecart tracks.

An RC Car that can drive on blocks and background walls.

Hoppers that can be used to place nearby items into chests.

A wide range of themed furniture sets (we've already seen at least 19 from various previews at the most recent count).

Fallen Star bricks and walls.

Craftable Dungeon bricks.

Cloud platforms.

Music blocks that can play notes.

Throwable mud balls that place mud blocks where they land.

Infused Fertilizer, used to quickly grow tall trees.

Pegs that you can attach kites to as decorations.

Placeable objects including a CRT television, arcade machine, film projector, and what appears to be a clay furnace.

More placeable background objects, including Fallen Logs, Life Fruit, Shadow Orbs, and Demon Altars (note that this last one "is not going to be easily obtained").

New community-made paintings.

Special variant boulders, including one that 'falls' up instead of down, a bouncing rainbow boulder, a poo boulder, a magma boulder, and even a boulder rain weather event.

A 'developer set' of items for David 'Chicken Bones' Kossen.

Upgraded variants of Mining and Angling armor.

A new Chlorophyte armor head piece, and a Moon Lord chest piece.

New potions, including the more potent endgame recovery option Jungle Juice, crafted with Greater Healing Potions and Life Fruit.

New pylons, including an Aetherium variant for the Shimmer biome.

New accessories, including a stress ball that makes players auto-attack when standing still, a magic string that lets yoyos fly off their leash, and other additions seemingly themed around frogs and balloons.

Vanity accessories that change the player's 'voice' (typically heard when you're hurt) - the sounds on offer include chicken, goat, turkey, zombie, and arcade machine.

New vanity sets, including beach wear and a noir-style design created by Terraria fan 'Frank.'

New creatures and entities in Terraria 1.4.5 update Bigger and Bolder

The Palworld crossover, including a Digtoise that can mine for you, a Cattiva minion, a Foxparks sentry that can be carried as a flamethrower, and a Pal armor set.

New pets, including a pufferfish and an Axe Fairy based on the avatar of Re-Logic VP Whitney 'Cenx' Spinks.

Slimes that can carry items, with certain objects affecting their behavior (such as cloud blocks increasing jump height).

Orca (a returning feature from the old console version).

New features and other changes in Terraria 1.4.5 update Bigger and Bolder

Improved character creation tools and a third voice type.

An upgraded crafting menu and Guide advice system.

The ability to craft using items in any nearby storage chests.

New NPC portraits that appear when speaking to them.

Spectating other players while dead in multiplayer.

New 'transformation mounts' akin to the solf form - you'll find ways to turn into a velociraptor, vampire bat, rat, and fairy.

The ability to blend various secret world seeds together, with specific combinations triggering additional changes.

The 'Skyblock' world seed, which starts you on a custom floating island with extremely limited initial resources.

More dangerous thunderstorms, with lightning strikes able to hit enemies and trees.

Two alternative Dungeon entrances that can replace the default.

A safety feature when reforging that will halt the process when you hit the best-possible modifier for the equipment's type.

A range of new modifiers for summon weapons.

The ability to see fish in the water when fishing.

Additional Mannequin poses.

A "functional use" for Stink Potions (that's all Andrew 'Redigit' Spinks is willing to tell us, and I'm a little afraid).

"A few reasons players may want to lower their luck," even if it can cause you to be attacked by Squirrels.

A clearer defense readout to show damage reduction accurately.

A minion counter to display your total number of summons.

A film noir shader.

Visual updates to a wide range of sprites, including a fresh look for the Moon Lord.

At least ten new pieces of music, including eight boss tracks (with themes for many long-time staples such as The Twins and the Eater of Worlds).

That's all the major additions we know about, although there are a handful of smaller balance tweaks and changes to watch out for, such as a higher Rainbow Slime spawn rate. If you spot anything I've missed, be sure to let me know, but I think we'll be kept busy for quite some time.

The Terraria 1.4.5 update 'Bigger and Boulder' releases on Tuesday January 27. I still can't quite believe it's really here. Expect there to be at least a few fixes, tweaks, and balance patches after launch as Re-Logic tidies up any remaining rough edges that get caught by the community. Once that's sorted, it's likely we'll get the official cross-play update as soon as it's ready, but after that? Your guess is as good as mine.