The Terraria 1.4.5 update might not have a confirmed date yet, but I’m still clinging onto every new bit of information like a ravenous Plantera. The Terraria State of the Game for June 2024 is upon us, and that means another delicious glimpse into what awaits us in the next big Terraria update, which developer Re-Logic is intending to be its last. Whether that stays the case remains to be seen, but for now let’s take a look at what’s new.

At The Terraria State of the Game June, head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy reveals that the unstoppable indie game has now surpassed 58.7 million sales, taking it past Super Mario Bros to become the eight best-selling game ever, just behind Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

He also showcases the new Heroicis vanity set, which Re-Logic built in collaboration with teenager and Terraria fan Frank as part of a Make-A-Wish campaign. It’s a fantastic noir detective style complete set with a white mask, and it’s accompanied by a special ‘film noir’ shader that applies a grainy black-and-white look across your whole game that will be available in Terraria 1.4.5

Next up is a series of bombs – we get a look at two in particular. The first are ice bombs, which can be thrown into water to create large ice platforms, which could be very handy if you quickly want to get rid of a section of deep water without siphoning it off somewhere. You can see the results on the right side of the image below.

Perhaps even more useful, however, is what appears to be a stronger bomb type capable of blasting through hard mode ores such as Mythril and Orichalcum. These have always been explosion-proof in the past, so this new bomb will make both exploring and collecting those high-tier ores a lot faster. I’m willing to bet it still won’t break through the Temple’s Lihzahrd bricks, however.

While that’s our lot for up-front spoilers this month, some more really juicy stuff can be found buried in screenshots. The image below shows off a few new armor designs, including what appears to be a new helmet type for the Chlorophyte armor set (summoners, your time may have come) and a potential new mining armor set. Given how useful its speed boost and light can be, a hard mode equivalent would be a fantastic addition.

If that’s still not enough spoilers for you, there’s even more courtesy of some 1.4.5 beta footage shared by YouTuber James ‘ChippyGaming’ Bennett. You can watch below – keep your eyes out for the high-speed rainbow boulder at the two-minute mark. Bennett confirms that, thankfully, this doesn’t hurt players but rather bounces off valuables such as ores and chests.

The video also includes a new King Slime song, a selection of new accessories (although you won’t get their effects spoiled), and a damage ranking for boss fights, along with other new additions including a whip called Starcrash for summoners.

There’s a lot to look forward to when the full 1.4.5 update arrives. Sadly there’s still no hint in the State of the Game blog post on when it will be released, with Re-Logic adamant about making sure it’s all fully done and polished to their liking before confirming a date. For now, then, we’ll just have to satisfy ourselves with these teasers.

If that’s not enough to scratch the itch, you can always turn to the best Terraria mods for a whole wealth of ways to adjust and upgrade your game. Or there’s plenty more of the best sandbox games if you’re looking to explore your creative side.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.