Fresh news on the Terraria 1.4.5 update is something I’ll always take a moment for, and as the end of the month rolls around once more, the Terraria State of the Game for July 2024 has arrived to deliver just that. Developer Re-Logic has a couple of new treats for us, as one of the best PC games ever looks towards the launch of what might, finally, actually, become its ultimate update.

The Terraria State of the Game July doesn’t have a launch date for the next expansion, which Re-Logic has previously said it wants to get out by the end of 2024. What it does have, however, is a look at some new features included in the mammoth update for the beloved sandbox game, which is also bringing us new bombs, armor, automation tools, decorations, fishing improvements, and even roller skates.

“Observant Terrarians have likely noted several new whips that are coming your way in Terraria 1.4.5 – welcome additions for all of those summoner players out there,” head of business strategy Ted ‘Loki’ Murphy writes. “We haven’t really taken a close look at a lot of these, but we thought we might do so with a never-before-seen whip, one imbued with the very power of the Queen of the Terrarian Jungle.”

The whip in question appears to come from one of the best Terraria bosses, Plantera. That means you’ll have to wait until you’re deep into the second half of the game, known as Hardmode, to get it. As you might expect, it’s vine-like and covered in pink flowers. For those of you not up to speed on Terraria weapons, the main benefit of whips is that they dramatically boost the potency of your summoned minions.

Along with revealing the new whip, the image above also gives us a glimpse at the Jungle Temple area, which seems to have been given some visual polish. Whether that means we’re once again due for more changes to the Golem remains to be seen, however.

We don’t get too many more big teasers in this month’s update, but there is another notable change that I’m quite pleased with. A new set of accessories are coming that will change your character’s voice effects. If you’re sick of the traditional “ugh” and “argh” sounds, you can swap them out for vocals better suited to a zombie, or perhaps even a turkey.

We’ll of course bring you more news on when to expect 1.4.5 when we have it, along with the latest details on Terraria crossplay, which is still being tentatively (if enthusiastically) tested by Re-Logic and will likely not arrive until some time after the new update lands.

