Terraria teases "very exciting potential" for builders after celebrating one of its "largest player spikes" yet

I've lost count of how many times Terraria was said to be done and dusted. I think we all have. Yet here we are, celebrating updates that take three years to make and bring in "almost 230,000" players. And it's clearly still not over. Even now, in the latest monthly iteration of the long-running Terraria State of the Game blog post, the team admits that they "still have some more things we want to address before we will feel comfortable calling 1.4.5 done," before dropping a hint as to what's coming in what could very well be a version 1.4.6 drop that might be years away. It's something for the builders, and I'm happy for them.

After vaguely outlining plans to address the latest bugs, fonts, balance concerns, and quality of life qualms without ever really mentioning specifics, the Terraria team lightly touched on the potential for new items, proper widescreen support, and a "very exciting potential feature for builders" that's currently being cooked up in the game's internal beta with a single screenshot. Terraria may be one of the best survival games around, but it's always up to the crafting game fiends to figure out how to showcase those boss trophies. They deserve more, and they're getting it.

Do I know what I'm looking at in the teaser image? Honestly, I haven't the foggiest. One player thinks it's the introduction of a water source, while a Terraria-obsessed relative of mine thinks it's something to do with rotating blocks. That's a solid teaser, clearly. Keep the guesses coming.

But the long-awaited February blog post isn't just filled with promises to eventually fix some stuff. With just how many complaints are hurled toward any game that doesn't properly support ultrawide aspect ratios, it's interesting to see that Re-Logic has chosen now to mention ongoing "experiments toward more official widescreen support."

"Widescreen formats mess with a lot of the ways Terraria works at a fundamental level," states Re-Logic here. "We cannot promise anything here just yet - but we are giving it a try just to see if there is any way to make it work well," and that's all anyone can really ask for.

Now, that might be about it for the official PC news, but the post does throw a bone to those waiting on tModLoader support for the Terraria 1.4.5 update. The process of updating tModLoader to support Terraria 1.4.5 "will take many months still." Oh. Well, at least there's a complete list of February's bug fixes and API changes will go up on Steam at the start of March. You'll just be waiting a while still to use some of the best Terraria mods on the latest version. Until next month!