Terraria 1.4.5.7 is almost here, with gassy greatswords and trick projectiles

The next Terraria update is almost upon us, and yet there are still new spoilers to see. In his Terraria State of the Game for July, Head of Business Strategy Ted 'Loki' Morphy says the team at Re-Logic is "hard at work" on the 1.4.5.7 patch, "as well as laying the groundwork for what is to come soon thereafter." That will include the implementation of crossplay, naturally, although it sounds as though there are quite a few other plans in the works; "For now, we will just leave the details as a mystery," Murphy teases.

Murphy confirms that Terraria update 1.4.5.7 is "nearing completion," with development expected to wrap up soon. Then it's just waiting for a localization pass and submissions to ensure the patch can launch simultaneously across PC, console, and mobile. Months in the making, we already know that 1.4.5.7 is going to be a pretty big overhaul that will implement new tools for various playstyles, with a whole range of additional weapons and items to look forward to. Personally, I'm most excited to get my hands on the new-look yoyos.

It wouldn't be a State of the Game without a spoiler or two, of course. The first is the Chlorophyte Claymore. That's not a new item, but based on the image we're shown, it appears to have been redesigned. It no longer tosses out an orb with each swing, but instead fills the area around you with a gas that deals damage over time to nearby enemies. "When you need to clear a room fast, accept no substitute," Murphy remarks.

The second teaser is an arrow type - and it appears to be some sort of redirectible or auto-targeting projectile. After travelling a short distance, the arrow sparks blue and rapidly shifts direction, slamming into the nearest enemy, an unfortunate bat which just happens to be passing by, with deadly accuracy. The arrow shown looks a lot like the basic wooden design, so it's possible this effect actually comes from a new accessory.

Murphy acknowledges that there will likely be some additional changes to be made in the wake of the 1.4.5.7 patch. "It is impossible to ever get it perfectly right in one go," he says. However, he notes that, barring any emergency changes, these tweaks will likely be rolled into what the team expects to be the sandbox game's 'crossplay phase one' update. "This one has taken a good while, but we are excited for what is to come your way very soon."

There's no Terraria 1.4.5.7 release date today, but it certainly sounds as though it's close, because the team is already making more plans for next month to start looking further ahead. Murphy explains that Re-Logic and the Terraria console and mobile team at DR Studios will be "getting together in person" in August to "set the path in place for future Terraria updates." It still feels a little strange that the developer seems to have accepted at last that the concept of a true 'final Terraria update' is a fool's errand, but I think I'm okay with it.