Terraria 1.4.5.7 is finally giving my favorite weapon type the love it's deserved for years

There's not much you could have said to get me more excited for the next Terraria update than this. Re-Logic is currently working on a big round of balancing and additional weapon changes for the upcoming patch 1.4.5.7, with the goal of making every class feel worthwhile and fun to play. As part of that, it's finally taking a look at what is unquestionably the most fun offensive option in the sandbox indie game - yoyos. In a new Terraria State of the Game for June 2026, Head of Business Strategy Ted 'Loki' Murphy talks about yoyo upgrades, crossplay plans, and the largest hotfix in Terraria's history.

"Another month in the books," Murphy begins, calling June "a hectic one indeed." He says the team is "very ready to get what we hope will be the last (or darn close to it) hotfix update for Bigger and Boulder into your hands and then to get rolling on what comes next." It truly seems as though Re-Logic is ready to put the perpetual 'will they, won't they' jokes about 'final updates' behind it and admit that Terraria will simply keep chugging along indefinitely. "Crossplay and beyond, the future is going to be a fun one," Murphy adds.

Before we get to that future, however, the studio is "getting ever closer to wrapping up what has to be the largest 'hotfix' type update in Terraria's history." It's been a pretty long wait for this one - 1.4.5.6 launched in early March - but Murphy promises that "the time taken will be well worth it, as we are trying to tackle a number of outstanding topics at once." A big part of that is balancing: "We have spent a lot of time this go-around looking into entire classes of weapons - making sure things feel fun, relevant, and worthwhile."

The team then specifically calls out a video made by Terraria YouTuber James 'Chippy Gaming' Bennett, titled "Terraria has a yoyo problem." I am a huge advocate of the yoyo, and find myself almost inevitably falling back on it every time I play. It's a perfect sweet spot between melee and ranged, feels very satisfying to use on a mouse, and lets you do some real cheesy nonsense with attacking enemies around corners or through tiny gaps in otherwise impassable barriers that you've built.

The problem with yoyos, as Chippy elegantly explains, is that their progression is all over the place. The rate at which you move from each tier of yoyo to the next is remarkably uneven, and often reliant on either some seriously rough RNG and drop luck, or a deliberate step outside of the more natural path through the game. Things get even worse in hardmode (Terraria's 'halfway mark' through the main game), where you get access to over half of the yoyo upgrades immediately and then almost nothing of note for the rest of the game until its final boss.

That's exacerbated by the fact that the effects of different yoyo types range from pretty underwhelming to nonexistent, so there isn't much incentive to switch between them. Fortunately, it sounds as though that's all about to change. "We've seen this feedback before and have decided to go ahead and finally take action on it," Murphy acknowledges. "We're looking into making some yoyos more interesting/unique."

There's one other small 1.4.5.7 spoiler this week, which appears to be some sort of ice projectile. To me, it looks more like a gun with the speed that it fires, but it could fall into another category too. After that patch hits, Murphy says the team is already in the planning phase to establish its "internal roadmap for what comes next," with the hope that "what we come up with there should flow seamlessly into development work right after crossplay.

That leaves the delicate matter of Terraria crossplay itself. Re-Logic is still not ready to set a date, but Murphy reveals that its rollout plan (which will come "post 1.4.5.7") is already in place. "As for what the plan might entail? Well, you will have to wait and see there." Frustratingly teasing, perhaps, but I'm glad to hear that the mode is in a good place and should arrive in the (relatively) near future. In the meantime, you'll find me practicing my best yoyo tricks.