The next Terraria update "is not just about adjusting a few numbers"

A new Terraria State of the Game has just arrived for May 2026, and developer Re-Logic has made "a ton of progress on 1.4.5.7" in the past month, according to the studio's Head of Business Strategy Ted 'Loki' Murphy. He says the next Terraria update "is shaping up nicely, we think, and thank you for giving us the time to try and get it as right as possible on the first go - a big challenge with any balance-based task." As the latest spoilers reveal, however, the changes on the cards are more significant than simple numbers tweaks.

"Sometimes, addressing balance means rethinking some core aspects around how things function - or expanding upon what is already there in new ways," Murphy writes. He says this month's Terraria spoilers are a good indication of what this means, and reflect "the scope of changes being made around the balancing goals." We've got two to look at, both of which have some interesting ramifications for different aspects of the sandbox game, and the builds at your disposal.

The first clip shows a player placing down a Flameburst Sentry, which fires at nearby foes. Nothing out of the ordinary there… until their character walks up over and picks it up, carrying it about with them. It's not clear exactly how this works, although it appears to be placed on their back, which would be great if it left your hands free to continue attacking, mining, or building while the turret protects you. There's also no indication as to whether this will be exclusive to the Flameburst, or a wider option across all similar sentries. Either way, it's another tool in the summoner kit.

For ranged players, there's a randomization mechanic in the works. "Sometimes it's hard to choose which ammo to use," the teaser's caption reads, "so why not leave it up to chance?" It appears to select what you're firing at random with each successive shot, granting an element of unpredictability. I'll confess to not being much of a ranged player, but this feels more like a novelty than an essential build component, so hopefully it ends up as a simple toggle rather than requiring you to sacrifice an accessory slot to use it.

"This is not just about adjusting a few numbers here and there," Murphy notes. "Of course, when the time comes and you have all these changes in your hands, we will be all ears to hear your feedback. Too much? Not enough? Just right? We can't wait to see what you make of it all." I'm always open to more options; Re-Logic is typically fairly quick to balance any dramatic outliers that arise from its experimentation, so this sounds like great news to me.

Murphy adds that Re-Logic has recently "been having some nice discussions about how best to roll out crossplay," indicating that it's still likely to happen in phases, as previously suggested. The plan is to "bring the functionality as quickly as possible to everyone without causing any confusion." Plans are still being worked out, so expect to hear more concrete news once the team has confirmed the fundamentals of its crossplay implementation strategy.

In a recent 15th anniversary post, Murphy also confirmed that "updates will continue beyond 1.4.6/crossplay." He adds that the team has "other plans and ideas that we will share when the time is right," but remarks: "The world of Terraria remains and will remain vibrant and alive for as long as we have anything to say about it." That shouldn't come as a huge surprise given Re-Logic's longstanding tradition of coming back again and again, but I'm glad it's finally embracing that more openly, while leaving itself room for potential new projects.