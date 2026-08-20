Terraria just surprise-dropped a massive update with dozens of new items

After five months of waiting, Re-Logic has just dropped Terraria update 1.4.5.7 on our heads with minimal advanced warning, and it's a big one. Planned to be the "latest and last hotfix for the Bigger and Boulder update," barring any critical fixes that need to be made, it's actually a substantial overhaul to the sandbox RPG in its own right. We're talking a lengthy list of over 30 new items, significant combat balance changes including several weapon reworks, two new secret seeds, and a whole lot more on top. Then, once the dust settles, the developer says the crossplay update is next.

The full Terraria 1.4.5.7 patch notes are massive, so let's walk through the biggest and most important changes. Before we start, Head of Business Strategy Ted 'Loki' Murphy explains that the original plan was to sync the new update's release across PC and console, "but with Gamescom coming up next week we had to make the call to get PC out now." Aside from any essential fixes the team needs to deploy, next on the list "should be the long-awaited Crossplay Phase One update (1.4.6)." That's for the future, however, so back to what's new today.

As I mentioned, the patch notes kick off with 36 new items, none of which are given explanations for now - a little bit of surprise is always worth preserving, after all. Beyond those additions, the biggest focus here is on the combat update. To start with, Gem Staves and Gem Robes have been reworked, with each different Staff variant now having a unique shot effect. The Robe you wear will also apply its own effect to your Staff, and if you match the pair up you'll get a bonus to your damage.

The way Mana works has changed. There's no longer any regen delay, although it's significantly slower while you're attacking. The base regeneration rate is lower, but it's improved when you're close to running out, and standing still will double how quickly it replenishes (including any bonuses from accessories). Gathering Mana Stars will now also apply a brief 20% buff to your magic damage along with their recovery effect, and they will no longer be pulled in by players who are at full mana and not using a magic weapon.

We were promised Yoyo upgrades, and we've got them. Most of the Hardmode Yoyos now have unique effects - Cascade applies explosions, Format:C deals bonus super-crits, Kraken spins a whirlpool around it, Chik creates bursts of crystal shards, and The Eye of Cthulhu Yoyo summons an Eye of Cthulhu to fight alongside you when it hits enemies. Boomerangs have also been improved, and will fly back to you faster based on your melee attack speed.

Also on the list is the aforementioned Chlorophyte Claymore redesign that leaves damaging spore clouds in its wake, while the Chlorophyte Saber is now a stabbing weapon that debuffs enemies with a damage over time effect. Paladin's Hammer now swings as a melee weapon before it's thrown, and is "significantly" larger with a harder hit dealt to the first enemy in its wake. The Sleepy Octopod's smash attack is bigger, hits more consistently around you, and can be used while airborne.

Ranged players get a wide range of bullet and dart rebalancing; among the bigger changes, you'll notice that Cursed Darts now pierce up to three enemies, while Venom Bullets inflict a new, stronger 'Potent Venom' in a splashing cone. The Shroomite Armor Set's stealth effect will no longer be prevented by the use of items, the stealth level increases as long as you're moving slower than max running speed, and its bonuses are now applied at full potency even if you're still partly visible.

Magical weapon changes include a Book of Skulls rework to make it "more reliable and comfortable to use." Unholy Trident is now faster, hits harder, and sticks to blocks for a short while, and Magical Harp has been buffed to reach the cursor's position faster with a bigger hit detection radius. Super Mana Potions are more potent, and the Mana Cloak now summons falling Mana Stars when you land magical hits.

Summoners will be pleased to hear that 'Whip stacking' (swapping between different weapons to apply multiple buffs and debuffs at once) is now back, but crucially only "when the proper accessories are equipped." Whip tag effects are now calculated independently of the order they're applied (Re-Logic notes this is also a buff). Several Whip variants have also been redesigned with modifiers that better interact with the minions you're using, with many of them now priming effects that are specifically triggered as your minions hit the target.

Elsewhere, the Palworld Pals added in 1.4.5 can now be empowered using the new Kinship Peach item. Additionally, the 'Distressed Pal' event that causes them to appear now happens more frequently, should be a little easier to complete at higher difficulties, and will guarantee you get a Pal you don't already have if possible. Roller Skates scale with your movement stats, Dangersense will highlight Hellstone even if you're immune (so you can find it to mine), and fewer hostile NPCs will fire at you from off-screen.

That's only a small fraction of all the balance changes Re-Logic has listed across the patch notes, and we haven't even touched on some of the other key quality of life improvements yet. Items in multiplayer that are intended for a specific player will be temporarily reserved for them to grab. Favoriting any equipment will now let you share it between loadouts. The respawn timer can be skipped "when there's no great danger around." The final boss fight has been made fairer and with additional warning on some attacks.

The notes just keep coming. As mentioned, there are two more secret seeds to discover, and several of the existing ones have been rebalanced. There are new tooltips for using potions and mounts. Biome chest loot has been updated (you'll generally find slightly more stuff), and locked chests can now be opened by using the key on them directly if you prefer. The behavior of leashed creatures is improved, and one of the new items, 'Guide to Old Style Parkour,' restores "some player movement techniques removed in 1.4.5."

Terraria patch 1.4.5.7 is out now on PC, with console and mobile versions to follow in the near future. Even having studied the patch notes in detail, I still feel as though I've barely scratched the surface of everything in here. This is absolutely an update big enough to warrant a fresh playthrough if you're considering one, and certainly one that merits coming back to your existing game if you don't fancy starting anew. I'm certain players will be discovering many hidden secrets in the weeks to come, as we await more news on the Terraria crossplay update.