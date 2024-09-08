Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown developer KT Racing is promising free compensation for all players, after server issues marred the game’s launch. The racing MMO is currently out in advanced access, giving early adopters the chance to try the game out ahead of everyone else. Anyone that’s forked over the extra cash for this opportunity has been severely impacted by server issues, though, rendering the online game borderline unplayable. This hasn’t gone down well, obviously, but a TDU Solar Crown patch is on the way soon.

KT Racing says around 96% of players can now successfully log in to Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, after a mere 45% were able to within hours of launch. Stability might have improved, then, but the team is dedicated to an upcoming patch to help those “still facing occasional connection or login difficulties.”

The MMO and racing game currently throws error messages at players after races and even struggles to set matches up in the first place. The upcoming patch will combat these issues, but, in the meantime, KT Racing promises compensation to all players.

“We understand the frustration this situation has caused, particularly for those who purchased the Gold Edition to access the game early,” KT Racing writes. “To express our gratitude for your patience and to apologize for the inconvenience, we will be offering in-game compensation to all affected players once these issues are fully resolved. More details regarding the compensation will be communicated at a later date.

“Rest assured, we are continually optimizing the game to deliver the experience you expect from Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown. This is just the beginning of the journey!”

TDU Solar Crown’s server issues have already massively impacted player sentiment, with just 42% of the 1,300 Steam reviews positive so far. Players are saying the game has rough edges and feels somewhat unfinished, with massive optimization issues across the board. It doesn’t help that these players paid $80 to start Solar Crown early, either, with the full launch still slated for Thursday September 12.

That said, KT Racing is moving full steam ahead with the Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown roadmap. In the first year alone you’ll get four seasons of content, with a clan war, casino mechanic, and the return of TDU2’s Ibiza location all due in the next 12 months. Every season will also have a new Solar Pass, more events, and even more cars – so once the servers get sorted there’s going to be no shortage of things to do.

