Aside from the expected annual releases from series like F1, 2024 is looking disappointingly light when it comes to big new racing games. Arguably the most notable new racer this year is Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, which is trying out an ambitious, open-world MMO approach. With its launch edging ever closer, it’s just put out a fresh trailer that confirms several new cars in its lineup – let’s just say, it’ll make you see red.

It’s safe to say that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown hasn’t exactly had an easy highway cruise in the build-up to launch. The game’s release date was initially meant to arrive in September 2022, but was delayed to a broad 2023 window instead. A few months later, it was confirmed that it would be pushed back again to early 2024. After missing that window, it was then revealed that the racing game would arrive in September of this year, and it still seems on course to do so.

In the build up, publisher Nacon has been pushing out plenty of new trailers to keep prospective players engaged, and its latest is a drool-fest for Ferrari fans. It’s basically two and a half minutes of red supercars looking and sounding fantastic, but I don’t see anyone complaining about that (I’m certainly not).

More importantly, the trailer confirms ten new cars for the ever growing list of vehicles that you’ll be able to collect and race in Solar Crown. While dozens more have been featured in previous trailers, the cars revealed here are:

Ferrari 250 GTO

Ferrari 308 GTS

Ferrari 488 Pista

Ferrari 812 Superfast

Ferrari Dino 246 GTS

Ferrari Enzo

Ferrari F40

Ferrari FXX-K Evo

Ferrari Portofino

Ferrari Scuderia Spider 16M

A nice mix of classics, modern supercars, and hardcore racers, I think you’ll agree. Be warned though – it could take you up to 200 hours to unlock some of these beauties.

Solar Crown is a sizable open-world game – you’ll be racing around a 1:1 recreation of Hong Kong Island with your pals – and the trailer also gives us lots of new glimpses at it. While there are definitely more graphically-beautiful racing games around at the moment, I’m hopeful that Hong Kong is going to deliver on being the perfect playground for both the racing and the social co-op elements too.

