Honestly, when I first saw Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, I was concerned. The car models looked a little basic, the weight and physics as you went around corners seemed light, and there were a couple of moments where vehicles seemed to clip partially through the environment. Marking the return of the erstwhile racing game series, the new Test Drive has a big reputation to follow, and it seemed a lot of fans and early observers were less than enthusiastic about the visuals. But all those worries have just been put to rest. Via a seriously impressive new gameplay trailer, developer KT Racing shows off how the physics, visuals, lighting, and just about everything else in Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown have been totally overhauled.

We’re less than a month from the Test Crown Unlimited Solar Crown release date, and the racing game, despite its deft combination of standard competitive modes and MMO mechanics, had us a little concerned with regards to presentation. The development team clearly understood that there were worries, too – if the initial gameplay footage made you raise your eyebrows, the latest trailer is here to put all your doubts to bed.

“For technical reasons, the console betas are running on a build that’s a few weeks old,” KT Racing and publisher Nacon explain. “We did this to focus our resources on fine-tuning the game for the early unlock on September 5 and the official launch on September 12. Since a video is worth a thousand words, check out some of our recent progress.” The team then shares a seriously stunning new trailer, which you can watch below:

Everything has been overhauled and fine tuned here, from the detailing on the vehicles to the physics during acceleration and drifting, and the dynamic lighting effects. All told, it basically looks like a new game – even the engine sounds have been improved.

Expectations of fidelity and top-shelf visuals are especially high in the racing genre, and between Forza, Assetto, and the F1 games, there’s a lot of rivalry. Based on this latest footage however, Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown looks more than competitive. We’ll see more once launch day arrives.

