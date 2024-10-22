Ex Skyrim and Fallout dev’s new open-world game is huge, and it’s out now

Open-world games shouldn’t be a glorified checklist. Giving you the choice to explore at your own pace isn’t an excuse to stuff every corner of a virtual world with map markers, menial tasks, and repeating mini-games. Far too many games these days use size as a crutch, but some know how to make large worlds engaging. The Axis Unseen is one such game. From a former Bethesda developer who worked on Skyrim and Fallout, it’s out now, and if you act fast you can grab it at a discount.

Developed by Nate Purkeypile of Just Purkey Games, The Axis Unseen comes from a place of experience. Before striking out solo, Purkeypile worked as an artist at Bethesda, on games like Fallout 3, Skyrim, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. Purkeypile left Bethesda during the development of Starfield, and this is when The Axis Unseen was born.

An open-world game filled with cryptids, The Axis Unseen is focused on hunting. You don’t have hunger, thirst, or the more traditional mechanics of the survival genre to worry about. Instead, you stalk cryptids that are familiar from our own myths and legends, and use resources gathered from their bodies to enhance your bow and your tools. The Axis Unseen might be five times bigger than Skyrim, but the scale facilitates the tension of the hunt – it’s not about stuffing the world with idle ‘activities.’

To succeed in The Axis Unseen, you must become one with the land. Follow blood trails, recognize cryptid tracks, and carefully immerse yourself in the world around you. To keep you in touch with this fantastical realm, most of the UI is diegetic. Tattoos on your hand light up to show stats and powers, you need to manually check your quiver for arrows, and journal entries fill you in on the lore.

According to Purkeypile, it should take you around 20 hours to finish The Axis Unseen. That number goes up if you’re a completionist, but your focus is still on the hunt.

The Axis Unseen is available on Steam right now, and you can get it at 10% off until Tuesday November 5. That means you can expect to pay $22.49 / £17.99. You’ll find the game right here.

