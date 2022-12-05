Callisto Protocol PC stuttering? Try the horror game’s PS1 demake

Callisto Protocol PC stuttering issues have marred the Steam launch of Striking Distance’s Dead Space-like horror game, with users reporting frame rate drops and a slew of performance problems. But as noted in our Callisto Protocol review, it’s still a great game, perhaps made even better when you remove the modern-day, hardware-choking sheen, and play Callisto Protocol as a new demake designed to feel like a PS1 classic.

Built using the Unreal Engine, and completely playable, the Callisto Protocol demake is a recreation of the Dead Space-inspired horror game, imagining what it might look and play like if it had launched all the way back in the late nineties. Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Parasite Eve fans will feel absolutely at home here, as the sharpened pixels and warping textures transform Black Iron Prison into a PS1-era survival horror experience.

Developed by Stark Crafts, if you’re waiting on Callisto Protocol new game plus, or maybe the upcoming Callisto Protocol DLC, which is expected to add a new hardcore mode, the demake can be downloaded from Patreon, complete with monsters, melee combat, and reimaginings of the game’s opening sections.

It runs wonderfully smoothly, and even though there are some graphical bugs and occasionally choppy animations, all these do is add to the aesthetic – it’s always those little imperfections and quirks that really bring home the nostalgia.

If you are experiencing stuttering, the best Callisto Protocol settings might be able to help. Make sure you’ve got the Callisto Protocol best upgrades to make your harrowing journey through Black Iron a little less terrifying. Our Callisto Protocol weapons guide will also boost your chances of making it out alive, though we can’t guarantee safety in some of the other best survival games on PC.