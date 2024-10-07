Get this hugely underrated 2022 horror game at its lowest price yet

The spooky season has arrived, and Humble Bundle is fully embracing the chills by offering The Callisto Protocol at 70% off, alongside various other great deals in its Week of Terror sale. Known for its gruesome visuals and intense combat, this underrated title taps into our deepest fears: What if biophages take over? What if I’m wrongfully imprisoned? What if my life is meaningless? If you’re in search of a spine-tingling thrill, this is a must-add to your Steam library.

Since its initial release in 2022, The Callisto Protocol has had numerous content-heavy updates – enhancing what was already one of the best horror games at launch. It’s a deeply immersive and terrifying experience, which is only heightened by the performances of The Callisto Protocol cast, who do a fantastic job of selling you on the horror of the situation.

PCGamesN’s Nat Smith notes in her Callisto Protocol review that “It excels at what it sets out to do, which is deliver a rollicking good ride with plenty of scares along the way, and it takes clear pride in its heritage.” I couldn’t agree more. The quality of gameplay, combined with ultra-realistic cutscenes and stunning visual fidelity, creates a truly cinematic gaming experience that is deeply immersive.

The Week of Terror sale has lots of other great bargains too. Personally, I’m a huge fan of the Resident Evil franchise, especially the Ethan Winters saga. Right now, the Village Gold Edition is available at 60% off, while Resident Evil 4 is an incredible 75% off.

Here are some of the best deals in The Week of Terror Sale:

You only have until Wednesday, October 9, 2024 to sink your teeth into these days. After that, we don’t know when these games will next be on sale.

Humble Bundle offers you a unique opportunity to support charitable organizations like the American Red Cross. By contributing to this charity, you can help save lives both in-game and in the real world.

Read The Callisto Protocol system requirements if you want to make sure you can run it before buying. Our list of the best VR horror games is also worth reading if you want to find some more deeply immersive horror experiences.

