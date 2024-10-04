It’s been just about two years since The Case of the Golden Idol came out, it and its expansions, The Spider of Lanka and The Lemurian Vampire, giving fans of classic point and click adventure games one of the most compelling set of mysteries to solve in ages. Now, despite creator Color Gray Games already working on follow-up The Rise of the Golden Idol, it’s just announced that it’s about to launch a big new free update to the original game under the name The Case of the Golden Idol Redux.

Though The Case of the Golden Idol in its existing form has already received praise for being one of the best entries to the adventure game genre in some time, the Redux version includes a number of the updates made to the game since its launch — such as it being ported over to a new engine entirely — alongside new features.

The 18th century mysteries of the game will now be presented through a redone user interface, feature a reworked hint system, an improved script, a variety of smaller quality of life changes, and localization in 13 additional languages. The Case of the Golden Idol’s creator also states, in a post announcing Redux, that the game will now be “a much more seamless and enjoyable experience to play, especially on Steam Deck.”

Saves will transfer progress from one version of The Case of the Golden Idol to the other, with players also able to pick whether they want to launch the original or Redux when starting up the game.

The Case of the Golden Idol Redux will launch as a free upgrade for anyone who owns the game on Thursday October 10, 2024. New buyers will also get the Redux version after this date. Grab a copy of the game on Steam right here. You can also wishlist its follow-up, The Rise of the Golden Idol, here.

