One of the first horror games I ever played was Until Dawn, Supermassive Games’ ever-iconic interactive slasher movie. From then on, I was hooked on that all-or-nothing style of gameplay, desperately trying to save everyone in The Dark Pictures Anthology while simultaneously praying I wouldn’t end up in pieces. When I clocked that The Casting of Frank Stone, a Dead by Daylight spinoff, was being developed under the Supermassive banner, I was immediately hyped, but new details revealed during Gamescom’s second Xbox showcase have me even more excited.

While you can go back and play specific chapters in Supermassive’s horror games post-campaign, you’ve never been able to redo specific instances. The Quarry’s ‘Death Rewind’ feature sounded good in theory, but depending on which deaths you were looking to retcon, you’d be sent back several chapters with no ability to skip cutscenes. I don’t think I have to tell you why that’s a little annoying.

Enter The Casting of Frank Stone‘s ‘Cutting Room Floor’ feature, which allows you to easily go back and easily rectify key decisions. As you’ll see in the trailer below, Supermassive has added a timeline-style system, where you’ll be able to select the exact moment you want to alter.

If you haven’t seen a particular pathway before, it’s marked with a dotted line, whereas completed ones are denoted with a white line, and your current playthrough with a red one. This allows you to easily track down missed collectibles, and, of course, save your favorite characters.

This is a Supermassive Game, though: your choices matter. Unless you pick up the deluxe edition of the game, you won’t be able to use the Cutting Room Floor feature immediately. As with previous Supermassive stories, you’ll have to complete the story first.

Similarly, unless you pre-order, you’ll need to complete your first playthrough to gain access to Plunderer’s Instinct. Inspired by Dead by Daylight’s perk of the same name, this aura-style addition illuminates Trinket Chests at the click of a button, meaning you won’t miss out on any ever again.

Additionally, The Casting of Frank Stone has full Twitch integration, meaning viewers can vote on – and even override – your decisions. Thankfully, streamers have a limited number of vetoes, but using them too frivolously will likely come at a cost further down the line.

As someone who loves Supermassive Games because they’re so high stakes, I’m glad that these are features you unlock after the main narrative. I’m also happy that the team has learned from The Quarry with the Cutting Room Floor – hopefully it’ll make jumping back in time less convoluted.

