New DBD game The Casting of Frank Stone is available to try right now

Nothing beats gathering up your friends for a Supermassive game night. Between Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology, discussing and deciding between you which stereotype teens will survive and which will perish is the closest you can get to being an actual slasher director. Scary movies have always been a communal experience, and now the new The Casting of Frank Stone demo brings that to the Dead by Daylight universe for free. With the launch right around the corner, this is your chance to get a taste of the new DBD spinoff.

This brand new The Casting of Frank Stone demo puts you in the shoes of police officer Sam Green and serves as a unique prologue to the main game. As Green, you’re investigating the mysterious disappearance of a child, with the case taking you to the main game’s location, Cedar Hills Steel Mill.

Supermassive’s horror games are all about choice, and the Frank Stone demo is no different. The prologue’s progression won’t count towards the main game, but you can still run through multiple outcomes, make wildly different choices, and hunt a plethora of Dead by Daylight easter eggs while waiting for The Casting of Frank Stone release date.

Once the demo’s over and you finally start Frank Stone proper, the Supermassive game’s ‘80s horror roots will come out in full force. A group of unaware teenagers heads to the eerie Cedar Hills Steel Mill to make a film about the titular dormant serial killer and, as you’d expect, everything takes a turn for the worst.

Frank Stone is still kicking, and he’s not too pleased to see a bunch of rowdy adolescents nosing around his stomping grounds. From here the game will play out in typical Supermassive fashion with twists and turns, plenty of nail-biting choices, and multiple endings. I wouldn’t be surprised if something supernatural occurs, too.

On top of a completely new adventure in the DBD universe, The Casting of Frank Stone’s cutting room floor feature finally gives us even more control over how we play. Older Supermassive games like Until Dawn and The Quarry are all about replaying the story to find secrets and save your favorite character, but Frank Stone makes that easier than ever: after beating the story you can go back and experience other choices and find collectibles without having to do a full restart.

As a fan of Supermassive’s supernatural work, and a more casual DBD player who’s not too good at multiplayer games, Frank Stone is the perfect in-between. I get all the story, lore, and spooks around the Fog without having to worry about a Huntress chasing me because I can’t commit to a generator.

You can download and play The Casting of Frank Stone’s new demo on Steam right here, with plenty of unique DBD rewards available if you pre-order now as well.

