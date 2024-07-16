Supermassive Games and Dead by Daylight is a match made in heaven. On the one hand, we have the best interactive horror games you can play today, and on the other is an asymmetrical multiplayer game that keeps getting better with age. The Casting of Frank Stone promises to finally bring the two together, and we have a release date at long last.

Dead by Daylight is a universe that keeps on getting bigger. Between the Hooked on You dating sim and DBD mobile port, Behaviour Interactive continues expanding the horror roots planted with the asymmetrical multiplayer game. Now we finally know more about the single-player offering though, as we don’t have long to wait for The Casting of Frank Stone release date.

Developed by Supermassive Games, the studio responsible for excellent interactive horror dramas Until Dawn and The Quarry, The Casting of Frank Stone is cut from the same cloth. In true ‘80s horror fashion, a group of unaware teenagers set out to make a movie about the titular Frank Stone, a serial killer who has marred Cedar Hills’ history. Little do they know, and I’m sure you can see where this is going, Frank Stone is still kicking.

Your choices impact the story of The Casting of Frank Stone, as “spine-chilling twists” and “emotional gut-punches” punctuate the multiple endings, according to Supermassive. It plays out and looks like an animated movie, but puts you in the driver’s seat.

It’s safe to assume that The Casting of Frank Stone takes place before he, or any of his victims, come into contact with The Fog, which transports killers and victims to DBD proper. We still don’t know if Frank Stone will become a Dead by Daylight killer either, but it seems likely.

Until Dawn is one of my favorite games of the last few years, as it perfectly channels campy horror into an interactive film that you and some friends can have a laugh (or scream) with. Supermassive is the master of interactive horror, so The Casting of Frank Stone already has a lot working for it.

Dead by Daylight’s The Casting of Frank Stone releases on Tuesday, September 3.

