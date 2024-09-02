When is The Casting of Frank Stone coming out? Following on from its free demo, The Casting of Frank Stone is whirring up its engine towards launch. The Dead by Daylight spinoff from veteran horror developer Supermassive Games is nearly here, bringing terrors from the team behind The Quarry, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and Until Dawn. If you’ve been waiting to dive into this slice of fear, we’ve got all the information you’ll need.

With The Casting of Frank Stone release date swiftly approaching, fans of horror games will soon be able to dive into a completely different setting in the DBD universe. Combining adventure and story elements with a more cinematic approach, this game promises to expand what we know about Dead by Daylight, while telling a completely new story.

The Casting of Frank Stone looks set to be one of this year’s finest horror experiences, so if you’re looking to hop in at launch, you’ll need to know exactly when that is in your timezone. Thankfully, we’ve got all the details.

The Casting of Frank Stone release times

On PC, The Casting of Frank Stone will launch on Wednesday September 3 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST and Thursday September 4 at 1am JST / 2am AEST.

Thanks to a post on X from the team behind the game, here’s when the game will launch in cities found in different timezones around the world.

Seattle – 9am September 3

Mexico City – 10am September 3

Montreal – 12pm September 3

Rio de Janeiro – 1pm September 3

London – 5pm September 3

Cairo – 7pm September 3

Beijing – 12am September 4

Tokyo – 1am September 4

Sydney – 2am September 4

At the time of writing it appears there’s no preload for The Casting of Frank Stone on PC, so you’ll have to get downloading when the game’s out if you want to hop in as soon as possible.

