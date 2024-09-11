Every once in a while, an offer comes across my desk you need to hear about. We all love a good saving but oftentimes it’s for something you probably weren’t going to buy anyway. You can still spend a fair bit, too, adding to that ever-expanding backlog. Then there’s the Steam bargain bin: sales so cheap I wouldn’t be doing my job right if I didn’t at least tell you about them. This is where The Crew 2 comes in. Ubisoft’s open-world racing game is a mere $1 right now, so don’t miss your chance.

The Crew 2 is an open-world racing game done right. You’re making your way up the ranks of multiple racing disciplines, so you can instantly switch between cars, motorbikes, planes, and boats. Everything’s persistently online, so you’ll see other players cruising around the map, enter races with them, and experience a lived-in world.

You can also partake in many types of races with street racing, off-road, pro, and freestyle all available at once. So if you’re more of a Need For Speed Underground or Dirt fan, The Crew 2 has something for you.

Even with an offline mode planned, The Crew 2’s persistent world is the biggest it’s ever been thanks to this sale. Over 13,000 players are in the game on Steam right now, and that number is poised to keep climbing. 82% of 61,000 Steam reviews are positive as well, so I wouldn’t be surprised to see that number go up further.

On top of the Steam sale, Ubisoft is also bringing offline modes to both The Crew 2 and Motorfest. The developer caught the ire of the entire gaming community when it announced the first The Crew shutdown last year, so is now changing course with the rest of the series. Ubisoft blamed “upcoming server infrastructure and licensing constraints” at the time, but now says it wants to “ensure long term access” to the series going forward. We don’t know what these offline modes look like yet, with news on that in the coming months, but Ubisoft has confirmed they’re on the way.

The Crew’s shutdown had a ripple effect too, as Half-Life YouTuber Ross ‘Accured Farms’ Scott started a campaign to stop games from going offline. Called the ‘Stop Killing Games’ initiative, anyone can sign the petition to support the notion that these games shouldn’t be taken offline. The petition went before the UK government earlier this year, which stated that there’s “no requirement in UK law” for publishers to support older games indefinitely.

Ubisoft is selling The Crew 2 for 98% off until Monday September 23, so expect to pay just $1 / £0.84 before it goes back up in price. There’s even a free Steam demo if you’d rather try that before buying, giving your four hours of playtime – you can find it all right here.

If you want to cruise around The Crew 2 in style we’ve got the best PC steering wheels for you; otherwise, there are plenty of excellent open-world games to explore.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.