There’s nothing like the freedom of the open road. Wind in your hair, radio on, the scenery whizzing by. Everywhere is a potential destination. Until you run out of gas or get a flat tire, that is. That can’t happen in The Crew Motorfest, but the equivalent is the clock ticking down on your short free trial. Fortunately, it’s latest free weekend lets you play for as long as you like.

Set on the gorgeous Hawaiian island of O‘ahu, open-world racing game The Crew Motorfest will let you drive as much as you want this weekend, for free. The game’s free trials are usually limited to a few hours, so this is the perfect time to get into the driver’s seat and take the game out for a spin to see if you like it.

The Crew Motorfest takes clear inspirations from the Forza Horizon series, offering fast-paced arcade racing complete with jumps and wacky stunt tracks. You can drive cars in third-person to admire their mechanical beauty, or hop into the cockpit in first-person to really feel like you’re behind the wheel of your dream ride. For me, that’s a Mustang.

You can race along the coast and through the mountains in an Audi R8 Spyder, but Motorfest doesn’t limit you to solid ground. You can hop in a speedboat and skip over the waves surrounding the island, or soar above the clouds in a plane.

The Crew Motorfest’s free weekend is running from Thursday July 4 to Monday July 8, and if you like it, you can buy it for 60% off. It’s currently $27.99 / £23.99, down from $69.99 / £59.99 until Monday July 11. You can grab it on Steam, right here.

If you’re not a fan of racing but you do want to get stuck into a great open-world game, we’ve got some recommendations for you. Othewise, get the best PC games available now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.