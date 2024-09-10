Anniversaries are a time to look back, take stock, and celebrate how far you’ve come. They’re also occasions where you look to the future, and The Crew Motorfest is doing exactly that by unveiling what developer Ubisoft Ivory Tower is working on for the second year of the game. It’s safe to say there’s plenty to come, as the team has lifted the lid on quite the collection of content that’s coming your way.

The biggest and most obvious update hitting The Crew Motorfest is the addition of a brand new island to race around. Not content with restricting you to O‘ahu, Hawaii anymore, this racing game will be sending players to Maui, adding 100km² of new area to drive around, over, and through. To compare that with the base game, this should be roughly 50% of the size of O‘ahu, and will cover bamboo rainforests, the city of Kahului, Haleakalā National Park, and the crimson sands of Kaihalulu beach. What’s more, this will all be free for everyone who plays The Crew Motorfest.

In addition to new lands to explore, there’s a fresh game mode on its way – The Chase Squad. This premium PvE mode challenges players to hunt down various “urban racing rivals” by outsmarting or simply out-racing their targets. Coming as part of the next year’s updates, it’ll also feature a unique track – Death Racer – by French darksynth artist Carpenter Brut.

Season 5 is on its way soon too, and Ubisoft Ivory Tower showed off a little of what players can expect. Firstly, the fan-favorite Made in Japan playlist will make its return, giving racers a chance to experience its trippy delights. It’ll also receive a second volume, featuring new races, locations, and events to get stuck into. Fresh street racer squads will also arrive in the game, coming with new challenges for players to explore and test their mettle against. The Rivals Race board will unlock for those who’ve completed all main events, letting them take on brutal one-on-one races across the game world to prove who’s the best driver out there.

Ubisoft Ivory Tower promises that there’s plenty more to come too, with weeks of content planned across Season 5 and two more unannounced seasons coming in year two.

For those fearing that the game may one day shut down, an offline mode is now in the works – ensuring that no matter the servers, The Crew Motorfest will remain playable. This should avoid the issues surrounding the series’ original title, which has been the subject of a campaign to preserve games. Hopefully future Ubisoft titles will also follow in these footsteps, remaining accessible long after their heyday has gone.

Season 5 and the island of Maui will launch in The Crew Motorfest on Wednesday November 6. You can learn more over on the official website. At the time of writing, there is no launch date for the game’s offline mode or The Chase Squad.

