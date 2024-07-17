New space strategy game The Crust debuts to positive reviews

If games are especially good at one thing, it’s testing players’ ability to figure out survival methods in harsh environments. Strategy projects like Frostpunk, Homeworld, Against the Storm, and Manor Lords all take place in settings, whether stretches of unforgiving wilderness or the lifeless outer reaches of space, that demand careful planning. Their premise is a natural fit for the genre, lending an inherent drama to the logistical challenges of founding and taking care of groups of people. It also seems to be a popular one, given that new space strategy game The Crust, which takes place on the surface of the moon, is already attracting a healthy player base and positive reviews on Steam.

The Crust is an Early Access city building game in the vein of Factorio, tasking players with building, managing, and automating a lunar base capable of extracting resources and supporting a crew of space colonists. Though it only launched earlier this week, the game’s approach to sci fi strategy and building already seems to be finding a receptive audience.

At the time of writing, The Crust has 4,430 active players and has reached a 24 hour and all time peak player count of 5,170. It’s also reviewing well with its audience, with a 72% or Mostly Positive rating based on 259 reviews so far.

If you want to see how the game is shaping up for yourself, The Crust is available at a 10% discount ($26.99 USD / £22.49) from now until July 29 to celebrate its Early Access launch on Steam. Grab a copy right here.

