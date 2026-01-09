Ubisoft says The Division 3 is "a monster" and believes it can have "as big an impact" as the first game

As a big Destiny 2 fan, I've been rather envious of my looter-shooter compatriots over in The Division land. Yes, there have been some frustrations with Ubisoft and Massive Entertainment's handling of The Division 2 and delays to its DLC timeline. But at least it's getting the one thing I and many other Destiny players want the most - a third game in the series. While there's no official sign of Destiny 3 from Bungie, we know that Massive is beavering away on The Division 3, and in a new interview, executive producer Julian Gerighty says that it's "shaping up to be a monster."

Despite some shortcomings, The Division 2 is still one of the best co-op games around if you're after a deep looter shooter experience to play with your pals. Alongside mountains of PvE content, all of which is set in a visually stunning recreation of Washington DC (and Brooklyn, if you get its latest DLC), you can get your hands really dirty in its PvP Dark Zones. The original is also regarded as a classic that pushed boundaries - while we might look to the likes of Escape From Tarkov as the godfather of the extraction shooter genre, The Division's Survival DLC built on Dark Zones to throw players into tense, PvPvE skirmishes just as early.

The Division 2 is looking to bring that extraction experience back in the future with Survivors, its next expansion, which is currently without a date. In an interview with the team behind the New Game+ Showcase, Gerighty says that Survivors will be a "reimagining" of the old mode from The Division 1. Like the original version, a harsh snowstorm will descend upon Washington DC, but this time Massive is "thinking about it in a very different way with innovations that are that haven't been seen yet."

However, as mentioned, Massive is working on The Division 3 alongside all this additional content for The Division 2. While Gerighty remains fairly tight-lipped on what to expect, he tees it up to be a shooter that's just as surprising and innovative as the first game in the series.

"It's shaping up to be a monster," he says. "I can't really say anything more than that. But within these walls [at] Massive, we are working extremely hard on something that I think will [have] as big an impact as The Division 1 was."

High expectations, indeed. However, Gerighty also assures that the three main pillars of The Division series will not be forgotten: fully online co-op gameplay; enormous "depth" through RPG elements; and open-world, real-world locations. So even though Massive is trying to make a big splash with The Division 3, it will still follow the same core playbook of the first two games.

There's currently no release date in sight for The Division 3, although next year is the franchise's tenth anniversary - a poignant enough moment to potentially see first glimpses of the project, as well as the Survivors DLC for The Division 2. Also, according to Gerighty, its Elite Task Force group - a club of devoted community members that help provide feedback and shape The Division - will be flown out to Massive HQ in Sweden for an early look at "some pretty exclusive stuff." At the event, set for some time in February, there'll be "playable [builds] of things that we've announced and maybe even things that we haven't announced." Perhaps The Division 3 is in that lineup, perhaps it isn't, but regardless, I think, given the importance of this year, we'll at the very least hear a few more details about it at some stage in 2026.