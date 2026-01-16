After recently hyping up The Division 3, its executive producer has left to join the Battlefield 6 team

Just a week after he was talking confidently about how The Division 3 was shaping up, the franchise's executive producer, Julian Gerighty, has left developer Massive Entertainment. Departing the Ubisoft-owned studio, he will be making his way over to DICE, where he'll be part of the Battlefield 6 team. While it's certainly a major loss for The Division, the developer tells players not to worry about its "ambitious, unchanged commitment for the future" of the series.

The Division 3 is surprisingly high on my most-wanted list. While it's been a while since I last played The Division 2, I have a lot of fond memories of my time with the looter shooter, and several of my close friends still play it regularly. I would still recommend it pretty highly to anyone looking for great co-op games to play today, but I think at this point it's the sequel that will get me to come back, with Gerighty recently stating that the newcomer is "shaping up to be a monster."

Massive will have to bring that monster into reality without his continued oversight, however. The studio confirms, "Today we want to share that Julian Gerighty, executive producer on the Tom Clancy's The Division franchise, is heading off to a new adventure at Battlefield Studios. While we'll miss him, his mark will live on at Massive and we'll continue to bring the world he's been part of creating to our players for years to come. Julian, your legacy is part of this studio and remember: once an Agent, always an Agent."

In a separate post on his personal social media accounts, Gerighty writes, "Agents! Quick update from the base of operations: It's time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure. The Division's future burns bright, and I can't wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on. Long live The Division and Godspeed!"

During Gerighty's time at Ubisoft, he oversaw The Crew before moving over to lead The Division and its sequel, and also took on the creative director role at Massive for 2024's Star Wars Outlaws. As of yet, there's no official confirmation regarding what his role on the Battlefield team will be. However, given his experience leading a major shooter franchise, it's possible he'll be stepping into the gap left following the death of Vince Zampella, who died at the age of 55 in December. Zampella was made the head of the Battlefield franchise by EA in 2021.

Massive Entertainment also offers some reassuring words to The Division's community as the man who has overseen it for so long hangs up his boots. "For our players, don't worry, Agents. Our teams who built this world with Julian are still here, carrying it forward with an ambitious, unchanged commitment for the future with The Division 2, The Division 2: Survivors, The Division Resurgence, and The Division 3."

There's certainly plenty of reasons to be excited for this year if you are still enjoying The Division 2. 2026 marks ten years of the series, and Ubisoft is celebrating with a crossover featuring Rainbow Six Siege X, Splinter Cell, and Ghost Recon. We're also getting the limited-time new 'Realism Mode,' designed as a more punishing, hardcore experience that strips back the bigger numbers and bullet-spongey foes in favor of fast, lethal action.