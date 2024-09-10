If you loved Fallout Shelter, I’ve got a treat for you. Out right now on mobile devices, The Elder Scrolls: Castles is finally here. This free management game set in Tamriel sees you looking after your homestead and its people while deciding how they’ll interact with one another. Tough decisions seem like the name of the game here.

Even if the Elder Scrolls 6 release date still feels like a twinkle in Todd Howard’s eye, at least we’ve got something to keep us busy. The Elder Scrolls: Castles seems similar to Bethesda’s other management game, Fallout Shelter, with the medieval fantasy stylings of ES.

As the invisible ruler of a stronghold, you’ll arrange your castle’s layout, organize all the facilities to keep a tight ship, and pick the kings and queens to watch over your people. Your kingdom’s prosperity and the lives of your subjects depend on your calls.

One real-life day covers an entire year, so you’ll want to make sure you take the ramifications of your decisions into consideration before making them. People can get sick, royalty can die, and how you choose to settle ongoing disputes can have long-lasting consequences.

Bethesda is also giving away loads of free rewards to every player as a thank-you for pre-registering. You can redeem the following after reaching Dynasty level 25 before Thursday October 10:

100 gems

1 Blessing of Great Dynasty

1 Legendary Pack

3 Banner Decorations

1 Legendary Subject, Ulfric Stormcloak

While The Elder Scrolls: Castles currently isn’t available on PC, Bethesda has set a precedent for it. Fallout Shelter came to mobile platforms in 2015, with a PC port coming to Steam two years later. This by no means confirms that a PC port is on the way, but it’s certainly possible.

Bethesda released The Elder Scrolls: Castles on iOS and Google Play on Tuesday September 10; you can download it for free right now. The App Store link is here, while the Google Play link is here.

If this one’s not to your liking, we’ve got all the biggest free Steam games to try, alongside some upcoming PC games to watch out for.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.