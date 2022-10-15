Oblivion mod lets you order real pizza in the Bethesda RPG

We know gaming can leave you feeling peckish, so now an Oblivion mod lets you order a pizza in the classic Bethesda RPG game and have it actually arrive at your doorstep. Ever since the introduction of a Pizza Hut collaboration with MMORPG EverQuest II in 2005 that let players type /pizza into the in-game chat window to order a delicious dinner without so much as minimising their game, the idea of ordering real food through a virtual world has been a lofty aspiration. Now, you can do just that in The Elder Scrolls IV.

Initially, modder Nickies (who goes by Nikies42 on Nexus Mods), says that they made the mod – which lets you order a Domino’s pizza by talking to an NPC in-game – as an experiment, and that only they uploaded it publicly “just to prove to a stream that I wasn’t lying or faking the video of me placing the order.” However, after it began to garner more popularity online, Nickies decided they would “put in some work to make it easier to use by others.”

Once you’ve got the mod installed, actually ordering the pizza is pretty straightforward. Simply find the NPC called Pizza Nickies Black who can be found outside Weye, near the entrance to the Imperial City Bridge, and let them know that you want the usual. Because of its prototype form, Nickies notes that “Order customisation still is not implemented and may never be,” so by default you’ll find yourself with a 12 inch thin crust pizza, eight garlic bread twists, and a bottle of Fuze Lemon Tea, for a total cost (at the time of writing) of $28.23 USD.

Nickies notes that if you do happen to know Domino’s product codes, you can implement them into the wonderfully named ‘pizza.py’ text file that holds all your order details and customise what will arrive as a result. The whole process is, of course, far more trouble to go to than simply logging onto your favourite pizza delivery service (other options are available) and placing an order there, but where’s the fun in that?

Of course, this mod comes with a few more important caveats. It’s currently only available in the United States, and requires you to put in both your delivery address and your payment card details into the file, which then uses a Python code wrapper for the Domino’s Pizza API to connect to the internet and place the order with Domino’s. As such, Nickies emphasises – as do we – that you use this mod at your own risk. But can you put a price on pizza? If you’re still determined to try it out for yourself, you can find Nickies’ Pizzablivion at Nexus Mods.

Pizza Hut continued its expansion into the video game market in August with a Genshin Impact Pizza Hut collaboration that became so overcrowded local police were forced to shut it down for safety reasons.