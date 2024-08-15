Between Starfield Shattered Space and, presumably, The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda has a lot to do right now. But that doesn’t mean its apocalyptic and fantasy worlds lie dormant. Fallout London is a wonderful fan-built spinoff to everyone’s favorite post-nuclear shooter, and now Skyblivion, a total Oblivion remake built inside the Skyrim engine, is inbound for 2025 – and just got some sweeping new gameplay footage. Showcasing side quests, perhaps the most important part of any Elder Scrolls game, while Bethesda dev work hard on the official sequels, this should be enough to make them proud.

One of the most ambitious fan and modder projects in history, Skyblivion rebuilds and remasters the entirety of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, harnessing the enhanced visuals and systems of Skyrim. We’ve seen gameplay and in-engine footage before, but this latest trailer showcases complete quests from beginning to end – we see the entirety of ‘Fingers of the Mountain,’ which starts in Chorrol, and ‘Killing Field,’ where, in typical RPG style, you defend Valus and his sons from a goblin attack.

Naturally, Skyblivion looks better than Oblivion itself, but it also looks better than Skyrim. Smooth, colorful, vibrant, and brimming with that trademark magical ambience, if you told me this was an official Bethesda game, built by a triple-A-sized team, I could believe it – as we discussed in our Fallout London review, Bethesda has one of the most talented player communities in the world.

The combat also benefits from the swap to Skyrim’s systems. As much as I enjoy the clunky, staccato animations of Oblivion, and consider them central to its character, the more expressive and intuitive swordplay of the sequel makes for a welcome addition. I imagine the climactic battle in Oblivion itself will look a little more convincing thanks to the work of the Skyblivion team.

A Skyrim mod of incredible proportions, Skyblivion is currently slated for a 2025 release. Until then, get the latest on the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, or maybe try some of the other best games like Skyrim available on PC.

