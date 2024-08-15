We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Huge Oblivion remake built in Skyrim is enough to make Bethesda blush

Skyblivion, the total Oblivion remake built as a Skyrim mod, gets expansive new gameplay that looks like the absolute best of Bethesda.

Oblivion remake Skyrim mod Skyblivion: A knight in armor from Oblivion remake and Skyrim mod Skyblivion
Ed Smith's Avatar

Published:

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Game of the Year Edition The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim 

Between Starfield Shattered Space and, presumably, The Elder Scrolls 6, Bethesda has a lot to do right now. But that doesn’t mean its apocalyptic and fantasy worlds lie dormant. Fallout London is a wonderful fan-built spinoff to everyone’s favorite post-nuclear shooter, and now Skyblivion, a total Oblivion remake built inside the Skyrim engine, is inbound for 2025 – and just got some sweeping new gameplay footage. Showcasing side quests, perhaps the most important part of any Elder Scrolls game, while Bethesda dev work hard on the official sequels, this should be enough to make them proud.

One of the most ambitious fan and modder projects in history, Skyblivion rebuilds and remasters the entirety of The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion, harnessing the enhanced visuals and systems of Skyrim. We’ve seen gameplay and in-engine footage before, but this latest trailer showcases complete quests from beginning to end – we see the entirety of ‘Fingers of the Mountain,’ which starts in Chorrol, and ‘Killing Field,’ where, in typical RPG style, you defend Valus and his sons from a goblin attack.

YouTube Thumbnail

Naturally, Skyblivion looks better than Oblivion itself, but it also looks better than Skyrim. Smooth, colorful, vibrant, and brimming with that trademark magical ambience, if you told me this was an official Bethesda game, built by a triple-A-sized team, I could believe it – as we discussed in our Fallout London review, Bethesda has one of the most talented player communities in the world.

The combat also benefits from the swap to Skyrim’s systems. As much as I enjoy the clunky, staccato animations of Oblivion, and consider them central to its character, the more expressive and intuitive swordplay of the sequel makes for a welcome addition. I imagine the climactic battle in Oblivion itself will look a little more convincing thanks to the work of the Skyblivion team.

A Skyrim mod of incredible proportions, Skyblivion is currently slated for a 2025 release. Until then, get the latest on the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, or maybe try some of the other best games like Skyrim available on PC.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.

Previously of Edge, Vice, Polygon, and the BBC, Ed is symbiotically connected to the gaming news matrix, covering everything from Cities Skylines 2 road tools, to Half-Life mods, and classic boomer shooters. Between Counter-Strike 2, Starfield, and Resident Evil - as well as everything and anything related to GTA 6 - he has a close eye on the heady world of videogames, and can often be found lamenting the tragedy that IO Interactive’s Freedom Fighters never got a sequel. He was once in the top ten for speedrunning the original Resident Evil 2 and has a weird knowledge of how RNG works in Doom.