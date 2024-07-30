Recent months in the Elder Scrolls Online have seen daily login rewards become ever more extravagant. Players have received a free home for logging in and even some free DLC, the latter of which is doubly remarkable as the Clockwork City contains some of the best storytelling seen in the MMO. August’s rewards have now been unveiled and while they are a touch more mundane, they do promise to help with one key grind.

Scribing is a new feature added in the latest chapter for the Elder Scrolls Online – Gold Road. It lets you take control over some new abilities, adding extra effects to them to give you additional options when it comes to combat. It harks back to some classic Elder Scrolls mechanics that have gone missing from the series and unlocking it involves your character getting involved in some extra-dimensional shenanigans – which is always par for the course in the MMORPG.

The problem with Scribing is that while it opens up options, it requires a brand new item that’s pretty rare to find in order to use it. Luminous Ink is something you’ll discover occasionally when out and about, usually dropping from resource nodes when gathering crafting materials. You’ll get a few when unlocking Scribing but after those freebies are used up, you’ll have to head out into the wilds to gather, gather, and gather again.

That is, unless you log in to ESO for at least 13 days throughout August. The rewards for days ten to 13 are bundles of Luminous Ink, meaning it’s one of the few guaranteed ways to get more Ink for your next spell. You should be able grab 12 Luminous Ink for logging on over 13 separate days in August, mirroring the amount you get in the introductory quest.

In addition to Luminous Ink there’s a very warm pet you can grab as a reward for two days of logins. The Flame Atronach Senche-Jaguar is a delightful cat who’ll accompany you on your adventures, though you must keep them away from scrolls, papyrus, and any other flammable substances. There are some body and face tattoos coming too, giving player customization a boost.

To get the full lowdown on what’s coming via daily rewards you’ll have to log in to ESO on Thursday August 1. You can also take a peek at the preview over on the official site, giving you a look at your next flame-fueled pet.

