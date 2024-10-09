The Elder Scrolls Online is never a game to skimp on giving players stuff. There’s always some way to boost your rewards, from experience scrolls to tons of free potions and food that slather you in the finest of buffs. Those buffs are rocketing into the sky temporarily, with a new celebration hitting the MMO thanks to players completing every target during the Fallen Leaves of West Weald event.

Players in the Elder Scrolls Online have made themselves busy over the last few weeks, completing quests and gathering Ayleid relics across the West Weald zone to unlock rewards. All the main bonuses were pretty quickly awarded in the MMORPG, from new mounts to pets, but the big one was the promise of an extra event following the end of the Fallen Leaves of West Weald. Thankfully, that’s been achieved, and the Explorer’s Celebration has begun.

This event looks like it’ll make progression in ESO much simpler while it’s running. Players will receive more drops from harvest nodes, meaning crafting and gathering should be much more bountiful. You’ll also get 100% more experience whenever it’s granted, which also stacks with experience scrolls. So, if you slap one of those on and hand in a load of quests, you’ll soon be bagging yourself tons of champion points.

Finally, you’ll also get +100% gold from quest rewards, monster kills, and other sources, so if you’ve been waiting for a respec and need a few more coins in your pocket, you’ll soon get what you need. These buffs apply to all players, both free and those who subscribe, and are active in every zone in Tamriel, Oblivion, and other magical realms.

The Explorer’s Celebration event for ESO is active now and will run until Thursday October 17. To get the full lowdown on what to expect, head over to the Steam announcement post to learn more.

