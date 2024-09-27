One of the best things about the Elder Scrolls Online, especially for fans of the series like me, is getting to see the wider continent of Tamriel from a different perspective. There are areas that haven’t been in the series before, at least not since Arena, and plenty of others we’ve seen more recently but are updated, changed, and shown in a new light. The West Weald is one, previously seen in Oblivion, and now explorable in the latest expansion for the MMO, Gold Road. If you’ve been waiting to give it a try, now might be your chance as it’s on sale for the first time since launch.

The events of this chapter in the Elder Scrolls Online take place around the city of Skingrad, which in Oblivion’s day is a narrow, paranoid collection of alleys and tall buildings but is far sunnier and welcoming 800 years before. This MMORPG expansion follows up on the story beats laid out in the previous Necrom chapter, with the player hunting down the trail left by new Daedric Prince Ithelia.

Along with the world, quests, and lore, there’s also a new mechanic that lets players twist and shape a few abilities to better suit the role you want to employ on the battlefield. There’s also a new event currently running which gives players a reason to dive into Gold Road’s region – Fallen Leaves of West Weald.

This is a communal event that sees everyone who owns Gold Road setting out to the Colovian Highlands to gather Ayleid relics, with regular rewards handed out to the entire community at various milestones. A pet will be granted at 33% of completion, a special Varla stone memento at 66%, and a new style and mount will be given at 100%. At the time of writing it’s sitting at 11%, so there are plenty of relics to collect yet. The ESO Fallen Leaves of West Weald event runs until Tuesday October 8, so if you want to take part you’ll have to act now.

In addition to the event, the Elder Scrolls Online Gold Road is currently 50% off until Tuesday October 8. This marks the first time the expansion has seen a price cut since it launched earlier in the year, making it a great point to jump on and see what’s new. If you’d like to grab it for yourself, you can learn more over on the official Steam announcement post.

Should you want to head somewhere else, our guides to the best fantasy games and the best single-player MMOs will keep you happy and engaged with the best gaming has to offer.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.