When people talk about the Elder Scrolls Online, it’s always the world-building, the quests, and the exploration of areas of Tamriel that haven’t been seen in games before that get bigged up. What’s often missed off in the list of things it does really well is its player housing and its PvE roguelike mode titled the Infinite Archive. Well, these two features have received some big changes in the most recent ESO update, alongside tons of other new stuff that’s hitting the MMO.

The first target for the update-gun is player housing. While there’s a smattering of furnishings and two new houses for Elder Scrolls Online players to get their teeth into, they’re only a sideshow to the big meat of this update. The Home Tours system for the MMORPG is now live, letting players engage in that most Instagram-esque of activities – rifling through other people’s houses. This browser lets you visit other people’s homes, getting inspo from the magical creations of others. Or, if you’re proud of what you’ve made, you can list yours too for the hordes to come and peek at.

The other big update in this patch is for the roguelike Infinite Archive mode, which lets players hop into arenas to fight off waves of random enemies for big rewards. Two new arenas have been added, with 12 bosses, 18 buffs both temporary and permanent, and even an NPC who’ll hand out daily quests. Of course things to fight and places to fight them in are only half of the story, as there’s plenty of new rewards on offer too. Seven class item sets are now in the game, each themed around a different skill line.

As this is a whopper of a patch there’s also tons of things going on outside of those two huge additions. For example, there are 79 new achievements to get, collectibles like face markings and outfit styles, and a load of tweaks mostly focused around the Necromancer and Warden classes. Scribing should be a little less grind-y now, as new sources for Luminous Ink have been added, helping alleviate one of the system’s key bottlenecks.

Update 43 for the Elder Scrolls Online is out now and you can head over to the official site for the full patch notes – I’d recommend getting a drink first, as there’s a lot to go through.

