Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release date confirmed with new class

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom release date was revealed alongside a look at the MMORPG game's new class, systems, and a whole lot more.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Bethesda’s MMORPG game The Elder Scrolls Online has shown off its next expansion at the Xbox Developer_Direct showcase, Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, check it out below.

“Coming in June, the latest Chapter introduces the new Arcanist class and takes place in Eastern Morrowind and Apocrypha,” says The Elder Scrolls Online.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom arrives for PC/Mac on June 5, with a console release following on June 20.

Check out the new cinematic below.

YouTube Thumbnail

“Defend the secrets of Hermaeus Mora and fight to preserve reality itself with The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom, part of the Shadow Over Morrowind saga,” reads the expansion description. “Master the new Arcanist class, explore Morrowind’s Telvanni Peninsula, and walk between worlds as you experience a new adventure that takes you from Tamriel into the mind-bending realm of Apocrypha itself.”

Immediately following the Developer_Direct was a showing of the new Elder Scrolls Online content, which you can see over on Bethesda’s Twitch channel.

