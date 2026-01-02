The Elder Scrolls Online and all its DLC so far have just hit their lowest price ever

When it comes to the best MMOs of all time, there are a few heavy hitters that always pop up - World of Warcraft, Final Fantasy XIV, and Guild Wars 2, to name a few. However, after a disappointing launch, The Elder Scrolls Online has gone from an underwhelming spin-off of the RPG franchise to a full-blown adventure that will help pass the time until The Elder Scrolls 6. If you've yet to try Bethesda's MMORPG, you can now grab the entire collection so far at its lowest price ever.

The Elder Scrolls Online has been a great MMO much longer than it has been a disappointing one. 2015's Tamriel Unlimited meant that you didn't need to pay a subscription to play, while Morrowind, Summerset, and more chapters added lots of new content - that's without even mentioning the free updates that substantially expand the game too. After a rough start, it's since been able to cement itself as an essential experience for Elder Scrolls fans, and it doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

As you'd expect from an Elder Scrolls MMO, you're given a lot of freedom to make your character your own, helping to reinforce the feeling that you're a unique adventurer making their way in this living, breathing world. If you want to be a trusty warrior skilled with a blade, that's fine, or you can opt to become a magic-bearing mage as you cast spells to wreak havoc on opponents. You can enjoy almost all of the main narrative on your own, or choose to join forces with friends or strangers alike to take on the Daedric Prince Molag Bal in the base story.

After enjoying the main narrative, you'll also get the eight previous chapters, as well as the '2025 Season Pass', which includes the two Seasons of the Worm Cult parts. Even the worst of the post-launch chapters (like Blackwood) are still good, but the best are absolutely incredible - Summerset and Necrom, in particular, come to mind. The greatest MMOs hook you in with a great base story, but keep you playing with a steady stream of new content, and fortunately, Elder Scrolls Online seems to get better and better with each update.

If you're looking to get the complete package so far, The Elder Scrolls Online 2025 Premium Edition bundles it all up into one neat purchase, and you can grab it for just $23.59 / £20.05 at Fanatical. That's a massive 71% discount on the usual price, and considering there's easily over 1000 hours of content, that's a bargain. Just for reference, that's 2 cents per hour of enjoyment, and I can't think of many games offering the same quality of content at that price.

So, if you've been looking to have an RPG to fill the gap between Skyrim and TES6 (which has felt like an eternity anyway), The Elder Scrolls Online will definitely fill in that time.