Nvidia adds games to its GeForce Now service relentlessly, but it’s quite surprising to learn that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition has only just landed on the platform this week. Almost 13 years after its original release, this announcement gives more gamers a way to play the game if they don’t have a gaming PC or home console on which to play it.

Skyrim is known for being one of the best PC games ever released, thanks to its gritty and enormous open world, with minimal system requirements, and it has earned multiple re-releases across console generations, with new features and content being added to the game. Now, Nvidia is making the game available to play via GeForce Now, meaning you won’t even need gaming hardware to play it, beyond a controller.

If you own a copy of Skyrim on Steam or Epic Games Store, you can now connect your accounts to GeForce Now and start playing straight away. GeForce Now is available via the Nvidia App on PC, or also as a dedicated app on some Samsung TVs.

GeForce Now is a free service, but you will be limited to just one-hour sessions with ads being served before a session starts. Now, through to August 18, though, you can instead subscribe to the Priority or Ultimate tiers of GeForce Now and save 50% on your membership. These tiers offer long gaming sessions on better gaming hardware, giving you higher maximum resolutions and faster frame rates.

Alongside Skyrim, seven other games are coming to GeForce Now from today. They include F1 Manager 2024, Conscript, Cataclismo, Earth Defence Force 6, Gang Beasts, Kingdoms and Castles, and The Settlers: New Allies.

You can also play games using GeForce Now on Steam Deck, with Nvidia making it easier than ever to download a browser shortcut and store it in your Steam library.

