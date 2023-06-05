Build the ultimate PC games bundle for cheap

If you are stuck without a good RPG game to play, search no longer. Fanatical is hosting its Prestige Collection sale in which you can build a custom bundle with two to four games of your choice. Fan-favorite titles like Skyrim are included in Fanatical’s options, with many other renowned triple-A games and indie games alike. There is never a bad reason to jump back into classics like Skyrim, and this could be the perfect opportunity for you to do just that.

You can obtain each game from the Prestige Collection for as little as $7.25 each, with three different bundle choices for you to choose from. You can get two games of your choice for $15 / £15, three for $22 / £22, or four for $29 / £29. Many of the available games will strike you as familiar, from the aforementioned Skyrim to Metro Exodus. This Fanatical sale is definitely not one to miss if you value strong narrative design.

If you have (understandably) grown sick of replaying one specific game from The Elder Scrolls series over and over again, there are plenty of other worthy contenders. Some fun choices include striking indie games like Superliminal, a first-person puzzle game that took online communities by storm upon its release, and the unforgettably ridiculous Saints Row: The Third.

For fans of cozy games (it is me, I am said fans), releases like Apico are included within the options. Apico is a cute game inspired by Minecraft’s Forestry mod in which you take care of bees. Wytchwood is another similarly comfy crafting game to grab, as it follows the tale of a witch as she collects magical ingredients, brews sorcerous spells, and passes judgment upon a capricious cast of characters.

The Prestige Collection sale on Fanatical offers nothing short of wonderful gaming experiences all around to grab in a cheap bundle. If you are a fan of low-cost games, why not take a look at some of our favorite free PC games? After all, nothing is cheaper than free! You can also browse through some of the best PC games of the year if you need more inspiration on what to play next.