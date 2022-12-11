The Elder Scrolls meets UFC 282 as fighter channels Skyrim Dragonborn

The Elder Scrolls and professional mixed martial arts aren’t two things that collide often, but UFC 282 saw the two worlds collide as fighter Jan Blachowicz channelled the Skyrim Dragonborn by walking out to the main theme of one of the best fantasy games. Entering the arena ahead of his light-heavyweight title fight against Magomed Ankalaev, Blachowicz strides out to the powerful orchestral and vocal stylings of Dragonborn.

Composed by Jeremy Soule and with lyrics in the game’s fictional language Dovahzul, created by Emil Pagliarulo, the Skyrim main theme is probably one of the most iconic videogame songs of all time thanks to the success of the fifth Elder Scrolls game. Its leading chant of “Dovahkiin, Dovahkiin” has become recognisable even among those who aren’t well-versed in the lands and lore of Tamriel.

This isn’t the first time Blachowicz has shown his love for fantasy and videogames – the Polish-born brawler, who is ranked third in the UFC’s light-heavyweight division, has previously been seen wearing Geralt’s wolf necklace from The Witcher. Asked about the Polish-developed series during a past interview, Blachowicz replied that he’s a fan of the original books and the games, but not the Netflix series starring Henry Cavill.

The official UFC Europe Twitter account even added a comment on the moment, tweeting, “Based Jan walking out to the Skyrim theme” shortly after his entrance. Sadly, the track wasn’t enough to inspire Blachowicz to victory, as the two competitors fought to a split decision, with Jan saying he was “disappointed” in his performance.

You can watch Jan Blachowicz’s UFC 282 walkout in full below:

We're sure Blachowicz will be keeping a close eye out for The Elder Scrolls 6 release date, and you should too – though it might be a while before we see the next entry in one of the best RPG game series.