RPG fans will be happy to hear that there’s a new Elder Scrolls bundle over on Fanatical. From more recent entries like The Elder Scrolls Online and Skyrim to classics like Morrowind and Oblivion, this bundle gets you a vast chunk of the series’ history in one affordable $22.49 / £20.99 package.

Skyrim is essentially a cornerstone of gaming culture as a whole. Not only is it one of the best RPG games around, but we’d also argue it’s among the best PC games ever made, thanks to its (mostly) chill vibes, near-endless questing, and memorable cast of lovable Bethesda weirdos. If you’ve never played it before or are looking to pick it up for peanuts, now’s as good a time as any to grab both it and a handful of its excellent predecessors, including Morrowind and Oblivion.

Here’s everything included in the Fanatical Elder Scrolls bundle:

An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire

The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard

The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind – Game of the Year Edition

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion – Game of the Year Edition

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

If you don’t mind playing the Special Edition of Skyrim rather than the Anniversary Edition, you can get the whole bundle for $15.99 / £14.99. The Special Edition is still pretty great, but you miss out on fishing, owning an aquarium, plus loads of quests and items that were originally available as mods from the Skyrim Creation Club, plus a few new ones.

Our list of the best games like Skyrim is well worth a read if you want to scratch that Elder Scrolls itch. You should also check out our Elder Scrolls 6 release date speculation guide if you’re excited for the next game in the series.

