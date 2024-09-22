Skyrim mods come in all shapes and sizes: for every DLC-scale quest mod we also get tiny, mechanical shifts in how we play the RPG. Even unassuming mods can prove to be the most popular. A simple change to the UI has over 17 million downloads, for example. To me, this is the beauty of the still-thriving community as even after 11 years, we’re finding ways to rewrite our experience across Tamriel. Today, another small creation with huge ambition grabbed my attention, and if utilized properly it could change how we interact with Skyrim mods forever.

Ticking off all of Skyrim’s 75 Steam achievements back in the day is an oft-forgotten joy of my misspent youth. Unfortunately, I don’t have the same account I used to, so I can’t revel in the accomplishment while wincing at how many hours it took. If you’ve got all the internet points the RPG has to offer, though, this new Skyrim mod is perfect. From ‘Nicklaj,’ Achievement Injector helps modders make custom achievements.

With 20 event types to choose from and customize, modders can now implement in-game achievements for players to unlock. Inspired by the Dragon’s Bestiary mod, Nicklaj designed this so it requires no patches or coding experience. “This framework introduces a new menu which allows you to check all the achievements registered, which you have unlocked and which you haven’t unlocked,” Nicklaj writes.

“Moreover, it features a popup widget that will show up whenever you unlock an achievement, similarly to how Steam, Xbox, and PlayStation show it.” Nicklaj assures that the Achievement Injector should be compatible with everything, but does say that you’ll need both SKSE64 and the address library for SKSE Plugins to get it working.

If the Achievement Injector gets picked up, it could be a total game-changer. Your favorite mod authors will be able to give you more to do, pushing the community even further. I’d pray for completionists though, as this could quite quickly become an unsurmountable task. Either way, I can’t wait to see what mod authors do with Achievement Injector, as I’m sure it’ll stop me from playing anything else ever again.

You’ll find Nicklaj’s Achievement Injector mod for Skyrim right here. Keep in mind that it’s dependent on other mod authors using it, so hopefully we see some integration in the near future.

