Explosive Skyrim mod lets you unleash the wrath of the heavens

I’ve seen and tried a lot of the best Skyrim mods in my time, but this has to be one of my favorites. Skyrim has been around for many years now, and the legendary Bethesda game is among the best RPG games, remaining at the pinnacle of the series while we wait on the Elder Scrolls 6 release date. Yet while Skyrim encourages you to look to the stars for your skills, it stops short of actually bringing the very heavens down on your enemies… until now.

The Constellation Magic mod for Skyrim comes courtesy of mod creator ‘Kittytail’ and, quite frankly, I can’t get enough of it. The pack includes four spells that draw on the stars themselves, unleashing them on anyone unfortunate enough to challenge your Dragonborn – or, in some cases, just be within a several-mile radius of them.

Your introduction to Constellation Magic comes in the form of Novice spell Gravity Diamond, which traps your unfortunate victim in a shimmering gravity prison, rendering them unable to move. From there, things step up to the Expert spells, Stardust and Celestial Rays. Stardust opens a portal above your target’s head, dropping a meteorite from above that impacts to deal damage and stagger them, with Magicka damage also dealt to those of a magical persuasion.

Celestial Rays opens a similar portal to the heavens, but instead calls down a three-shot blast of pure Magicka from above, like a rapid-fire ion cannon of doom. Kittytail notes that the version seen in the demo video above isn’t doing the correct damage, so expect it to be even more devastating when you bring it to bear against Giants, Trolls, and Falmer alike.

Every spell in this collection is spectacular, but the real showpiece of the set is its Master spell, Supernova. The description reads, “Tears a rupture into the Aetherius and brings forth volatile energy of pure devastation.” That might be an understatement. It’s almost worth trying out sight unseen, but if you want to know what you’re in for, Kittytail helpfully provides footage of Supernova in action.

Initially, it seems as if nothing has happened, save for a bright flash of cosmic light. Then, as their camera pans upwards, an explosion roars out across the sky, followed by a colossal meteor storm. It’s not exactly the most subtle of tools, but if your goal is to make an enemy of an entire city’s population, there’s probably no more spectacular way to do it. The good news is that none of them are likely to survive the encounter.

“Please keep in mind that the Supernova spell has the potential to damage everyone in the loaded cells,” Kittytail helpfully points out, “Townspeople and friendly NPCs from radiant events are likely going to be hit by a stray comet.” You have been warned.

If you’re eager to get your hands on this unimaginable power, you can find Kittytail’s Constellation Magic mod here, along with the instructions to install it. Once in-game, the spell tomes will be automatically placed into your lists when you reach the appropriate skill level to use them. Note that they’re aligned with the fire element, and don’t get any benefit from dual casting – not that they need it. Go forth, and unleash the fury of the stars!

