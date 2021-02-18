This Skyrim mod makes you really earn your followers

Skyrim is just full of folk willing to follow your Dragonborn into battle at the drop of a hat. Telling a jarl about a dragon you saw? Welcome aboard, Lydia. 500 gold? Done. Stumbling across an old shack and adopting the loveliest doggo you meet there. Yay, Meeko. But, sometimes it’s fun to really earn a follower’s trust before they pledge themselves to you and your shouty cause. That’s where a new Skyrim mod comes in.

JaySerpa’s new ‘Interesting Follower Requirements’ mod puts a nifty new spin on a pre-existing creation called Interesting NPCs, which brings more than “250 fully-voiced NPCs, 25+ followers, 15+ marriage NPCs, and 50+ quests” to Skyrim. The new sub-mod introduces some extra criteria to some of those followers, which means you’ll have to go the extra mile (or two) to get them to, well, follow you.

Without spoiling too much, some examples highlighted on the mod’s page include things you’ll have to do for the Redguard Warrior Gorr and spooky mage Dagri’Lon. For the former, you’ll have to bring two batches of horker stew to him and be at least a level 15, so he’ll be convinced you can hold your own in a fight, rather than just recruiting him via a quick chat.

For the latter, you’ll need to hit at least a whopping level 75 in destruction or conjuration skills, or wear the College of Winterhold’s archmage’s robe to impress him. Better get practising that destruction, then.

There’s a full list of followers tweaked by the mod and their new requirements on the mod’s page if you’re keen to see. Though, finding out what these demanding follower folk’s needs might be in-game could be fun, too.

If you’re a fan of the existing Interesting NPCs mod and keen to give some of its followers a needy new twist, you can find JaySerpa’s sub-mod on Nexus here. As ever, mod with caution! And, be sure to check out our write-up on how Skyrim in split-screen co-op is totally busted, but amazing.