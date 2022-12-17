Skyrim mod adds teleportation and Starfield lore to Bethesda RPG

A new Skyrim mod from the same developer behind a project that introduced lore and gadgets from Starfield to the Bethesda RPG has done the same again, except this time a new mod for the RPG game has overhauled how you engage with the main quest and done so with a distinct Starfield sheen to it.

If you can’t wait for the Starfield release date, perhaps this mod from ImADoctorNotA will quench your thirst for space game adventures and such. Called “Quantum Reconstruction,” the Skyrim mod adds a simple teleportation spell that lets you zoom through the main quest. You still have to play each quest itself, but at least you don’t have to walk – just pick up a crystal on Farengar’s table in Dragonsreach, and off you go.

Like the mod that adds Starfield lore to Skyrim, the link between Bethesda’s two RPG games is tenuous as best – but we don’t mind, as explained by ImADoctorNotA:

“Similarly to my Quantum Lockpicks mod, I made this experience Starfield-themed. On picking up the crystal, you are put into contact with your team in orbit, who gives a rundown on how the spell works, including *not* to return to where you teleported from, for sanity’s sake ;).”

This Skyrim mod should work for all of the main quests, but you’re advised to report any issues directly to the modder to make sure they get ironed out as quickly as possible.

On top of all that, a video going over all the mod’s features is on the way on their YouTube channel, while ImADoctorNotA also wants to “add an actual ending to the Dragonborn’s main quest, consistent with the dark science-fiction theme that I am going for (release 2). Let’s just say that the Dragonborn took their time and marauders came for your team’s ship sooner than expected.”

You can find the modder’s second Skyrim and Starfield crossover mod on Nexus Mods for Skyrim: Special Edition.

