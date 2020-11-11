This Skyrim mod lets you befriend a vengeful ghost chicken spirit

There are many useful Skyrim mods, but our favourites live more under the weird and wacky umbrella. From hugging NPCs to playing as ‘thicc’ Minecraft Steve, mods allow you to live out your wildest fantasies in-game. For some time, I have wondered what it would be like to conjure up and command the spirit of a vengeful chicken. Well, with Skyrim, I can now live out all my chicken-based dreams.

Modder PiercePD’s new vengeful spirit of the Riverwood chicken mod allows you to bring the chicken you murdered back to life as a creepy, mysterious pal. Conjuring the chicken is easy: once you have found the spell tome in the alley opposite Alvor’s Smithy in Riverwood, pick it up, learn the spell, and away you go with a clucky little friend for life.

You can find all the information about how the mod works and download it from Nexus Mods. Luckily, the vengeful chicken will work alongside almost any other mod you may have installed, so you’ll have no reason not to let the little guy join you on your journey.

Take a look at the clucky spirit below and you won’t be able to resist adding its spooky, yet adorable, face to your game.

If you are looking for something new to play, we’ve compiled a list of all the best games like Skyrim. You might also want to take a look at the best farming games, many of which include a chicken or two.