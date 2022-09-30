Skyrim mod lets you hunk it up as Henry Cavill from The Witcher

Skyrim can now be played in perhaps the hunkiest, chunkiest way possible, thanks to one of the new best Skyrim mods that turns the Bethesda RPG and Elder Scrolls sequel into a kind of interactive pin-up calendar as you stroll through Whiterun, Riften, and Solitude as Henry Cavill in character as Geralt from The Witcher.

The long grey hair. The piercing eyes. That highly chiselled, but permanently sorrowful expression, like he’s seen so much horror, he just needs someone to hold him and let him know that it’s okay to be vulnerable – I can’t think of another TV character I would rather share a hot tub with than Henry Cavill’s Geralt. But if I can’t be with him, then I can at least be him, albeit in Skyrim.

A new Skyrim mod simply titled “Henry Cavill as Geralt” lets you experience Bethesda’s sweeping fantasy RPG for the likely hundredth time as everyone’s favourite magical hunk and Man of Steel. Created by the modder WiSs_Starlord, the likeness here is uncanny. This is no simple reskin, with a base Skyrim character who just looks a bit Witchery. This is Cavill, in all his barrel-chested glory.

In order to run it, you’ll also need the HQ Character Creation mod for Skyrim, which Starlord shares in their notes. Then you just drop the mod into the usual Skyrim files folder, go to the character maker screen, find the preset tab, and import the Cavill model. You can customise him further if you choose, but there’s really no need. He’s perfect as is. Henry Cavill as Geralt is available from Nexus Mods.

Replaying Skyrim as Henry Cavill is one of the best ways we can think of to pass the time as we wait for more on the Starfield release date, news, and gameplay. You might also want to remix another Bethesda classic with some of the best Fallout 4 mods in 2022, or perhaps try something else entirely from our guide to the best sandbox games on PC.