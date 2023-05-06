Skyrim mod imbues you with Geralt’s Witcher magic

The best Skyrim mods never disappoint, and a new Skyrim mod introducing the Witcher magic of Geralt of Rivia himself to the Bethesda RPG game is no exception. That’s right, you can now wander around Whiterun, Solitude, and Dragonsreach rocking the Witcher signs employed by Geralt in The Witcher 3, as well as the past games and Netflix series. It’s a great way to stir up your next playthrough of Skyrim, and another reminder why it remains the best Elder Scrolls game to date.

This Skyrim Witcher signs mod comes from creator ‘Kittytail’ and is pretty straightforward. The five spell tomes representing each of the signs aren’t placed in the world, so there’s no need to worry about collecting them or any potential mod conflicts. Instead, you can create them at a forge using one Glow Dust and one Ruined or Burned Book.

“Several people sold their souls to the devil to make me make these,” says Kittytail, who has previously released other custom spell packs for Skyrim. The signs are fairly cheap and can be cast instantly, but are balanced more for early-game use and novelty value. To get the full casting animation out of Yrden, Kittytail says you’ll want to equip it on both hands. The signs are tied to the specific schools of magic and will benefit from any perks you have, but they won’t level up your skills themselves when used.

Here’s the full list of Witcher signs in this Skyrim mod:

Igni – A shower of blazing fire sparks. Animals caught in the flame will attempt to flee.

– A shower of blazing fire sparks. Animals caught in the flame will attempt to flee. Quen – Protective shield regenerates hit points quickly if maintained. It breaks when the hit points reach zero.

– Protective shield regenerates hit points quickly if maintained. It breaks when the hit points reach zero. Aard – A blast of force knocking away all targets in front of the user.

– A blast of force knocking away all targets in front of the user. Axii – The target fights for you and is less difficult to be persuaded or intimidated.

– The target fights for you and is less difficult to be persuaded or intimidated. Yrden – Lays a magical trap. Targets in its vicinity are struck by a bolt of force that damages and stuns them.

They look gorgeous in-game, especially the Quen bubble, so I’m definitely eager to play around with them out for myself and rebrand as ‘Geralt of Riften.’ If that sounds like fun to you, you can get the mod here, where you’ll also find full install instructions. It doesn’t require any other mods, too, so if you’ve never tried out mods before then this could be a great starting point.

With the Elder Scrolls 6 release date so far out still, and no word yet on the Witcher 4 release date either, this mod is a great way to combine the pair. Alternatively, you could browse the best open-world games to start your next epic adventure.